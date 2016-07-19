(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CDL
Hospitality Trusts'
(CDL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Rating Headroom: The affirmation of CDL's IDR is
supported by its
adequate financial profile, with FFO fixed-charge cover of 5.7x
at end-2015, net
debt / investment property assets at 35%, and FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 6.5x.
We expect CDL's financial profile to remain healthy over the
next 12-18 months.
However CDL's financial profile has weakened over the last 18
months due to
challenging conditions in Singapore and the Maldives, which has
reduced CDL's
rating headroom. We expect CDL's financial profile to remain
under pressure in
2016 due to challenges across some of its markets, but expect it
to remain in
line with a 'BBB-' rating.
Sizeable Fixed Rent: CDL's rating is also supported by the
minimum fixed rental
income structure for the majority of its portfolio, which
provides some
insulation to CDL's earnings during weak market conditions. In
2015, fixed rent
amounted to more than 43% of CDL's total revenue.
New Acquisition Supports Earnings: Income from CDL's UK hotel
acquired last year
may help boost earnings in 2016. Demand for this hotel is
supported by the
defensive fundamentals of the Cambridge market and is reflected
in the strong
performance of the hotel. Demand may be further enhanced if the
British pound
remains weak during the remainder of the year, as it has since
the Brexit vote.
The hotel's revenue per average room (RevPAR) rose by 21% in
4Q15 and by 7% in
1Q16, partly supported by the refurbishment completed in April
2015. CDL has
also instituted a foreign-currency hedging policy to partially
hedge its income
from overseas.
Singapore Market Pressure Moderating: RevPAR of Singapore hotels
fell by 1% in
May 2016, compared with the 5% decline in 2015, as visitor
arrivals have
increased by 13% in the year to date (2015: 1%). Industry data
estimates 2,800
new hotel rooms will open in 2016. This is about 30% lower than
previous
estimates and follows construction delays that have pushed more
supply into
2017. Furthermore, the Singapore government has not released any
new sites for
hotel development since mid-2014, supporting a more balanced
market. As a
result, we expect the squeeze on Singapore hotels to moderate
this year.
Australia, Maldives May Remain Weak: Income from CDL's hotels in
Brisbane and
Perth in Australia will likely continue to falter due to weak
mining investment
and growing room supply, but this will be mitigated by the high
proportion of
fixed rent in these contracts. CDL's Maldives hotels may
continue to
underperform due to the strength of the US dollar, slowing
discretionary
spending on leisure amid global economic uncertainty, and an
increase in hotel
supply that has pressured room rates and occupancy. RevPAR of
the Maldives
assets fell by 19% in 2015, and 28% in 1Q16. However two thirds
of net property
income from Maldives in 2015 stemmed from a master lease
contract with minimum
guaranteed income, which mitigates risk.
Comfortable Liquidity: At end-March 2016 CDL had a SGD93m
committed, unutilised
multicurrency revolving credit facility at its disposal, and a
further SGD174.2m
of uncommitted unutilised credit facilities, compared with
SGD209m of debt
maturities falling due in August 2016. Fitch expects CDL to be
able to
comfortably refinance its upcoming maturities supported by its
healthy financial
profile. However, overall interest costs may increase as a
result, in line with
the market trend; we expect FFO interest coverage to reduce to
4.5x-5x by
end-2016, which is still adequate for the current rating. At
end-1Q16 CDL had
fixed 60% of its interest-rate exposure using derivatives.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for issuer
include
- Revenue growth of 3% in 2016 and 2% in 2017
- EBITDA margin to reduce to around 65% (2015: 69%) partly due
to the inclusion
of a full year of operations of CDL's Cambridge hotel, which is
on a management
contract. Overall EBITDA to remain flat in 2016.
- Dividend payout ratio to remain in line with the previous
year's
- No new acquisitions have been factored in, with any M&A to be
treated as event
risk
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Heightened interest-rate risk, which may be evident from FFO
fixed-charge
cover sustained below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.5x and net debt /
investment
property assets sustained above 40%-45%
- A more prolonged and sharp downturn in key hospitality markets
than what we
expect, resulting in a prolonged weakening in RevPAR combined
with EBITDA
margins weakening to below 60%.
Positive: No positive rating action is likely in the medium term
due to the
potential for weaknesses across most of its operating markets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nandini VIjayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+621 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009101
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.