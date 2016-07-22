(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Polish
Region of Wielkopolska's National Long-Term Rating to 'AAA(pol)'
from
'AA+(pol)'. Simultaneously Fitch has affirmed the region's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Long-term Local
Currency IDR at
'A'. All the Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the
region's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The upgrade of the National rating reflects Fitch's view that
Wielkopolska will
continue to outperform 'AA(pol)' category peers in terms of its
operating margin
and debt ratios over the medium term.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectations that Wielkopolska's
strong
operating performance, together with solid strategic and
financial management,
will support healthy debt service and debt payback ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch base-case scenario expects Wielkopolska's operating
balance to account for
20%-25% of operating revenue in the medium term, above the 19%
average in
2010-2015, which in turn will underpin the region's strong debt
servicing and
payback. The expected improvement will be supported by the
region's effective
cost control, flexibility to limit opex growth and the expected
growth of the
national economy (revenue from income taxes represented 57% of
operating revenue
in 2015).
In 2015, Wielkopolska again posted a high operating margin of
24.1% (2014:
24.3%), above the 18.4% average of 2010-2014. A significant
current balance and
high capital revenue allowed the region to generate a budget
surplus of PLN75.2m
(6.7% of total revenue) in 2015, despite high capex (31% of
total spending).
Currently, the region is preparing to roll out new investments
under the
2014-2020 EU programme period. This means Wielkopolska's
investments in
2016-2018 could total PLN1.2bn-PLN1.4bn or an average 36% of
annual total
spending. This will be below the 2010-2015 average of 41%, as we
do not expect
material spending to be incurred before end-1H17.
However, similar to previous years, Fitch expects the region to
finance the
majority of its capital expenditure from the non-returnable
investment grants
available to Polish local and regional governments (LRGs) and
from its current
balance. This will limit Wielkopolska's recourse to debt over
the medium term.
MEDIUM
The region has been reducing its debt since 2015, due to lower
debt financing
needs, and supported by sound budgetary performance. In 2016,
Wielkopolska is
unlikely to incur new debt, allowing it to further deleverage to
about PLN400m
or 42% of current revenue at year-end. Fitch expects the
region's direct debt to
return to a growth path from 2017 due to investments, but it
should not exceed
50% of current revenue in the medium term (2015: 51%).
The region's debt service and debt payback ratios should remain
sound, supported
by projected solid operating performance in 2016-2018. During
this period, its
operating balance should cover 4x annual debt service (principal
and interest),
which Fitch estimates at PLN54m. The debt payback ratio
(debt-to-current
balance) is unlikely to exceed three years, below Wielkopolska's
final debt
maturity of 12 years.
Wielkopolska is the third-wealthiest region of 16 Polish regions
in gross
regional product per capita. In 2013 (latest available data) it
amounted to
PLN46,135 and was 7.3% above the national average. In nominal
terms, the region
accounted for 9.6% of Poland's GDP (the third-largest
contributor after the
regions of Mazowieckie (BBB+/Stable) and Slaskie). The region's
economy is well
diversified and services-orientated, with about 60% of gross
value added (GVA)
contribution from the sector (Poland: 63%). Wielkopolska's
initiatives to
support entrepreneurship, as well as improvement of the regional
infrastructure,
should show positive results in the medium- to long-term.
The rating action also reflects the following key rating driver:
The regulatory regime for Polish LRGs is fairly stable. Their
activities and
financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the
central
administration. The level of disclosure of the LRGs' accounts is
satisfactory.
The main revenue sources such as income tax revenue and
transfers and subsidies
from the central government are centrally distributed according
to a legally
defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Currently the IDRs of Wielkopolska are constrained by the
sovereign (A-/A;
Stable Outlook), and will mirror movement in the sovereign IDRs.
Sustained deterioration in the region's operating margin, or a
significant rise
in direct debt, resulting in weak debt payback of above nine
years could trigger
a downgrade.
