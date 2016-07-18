(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) The attempted coup in Turkey
(BBB-/Stable) and the
authorities' reaction highlight political risks to the country's
sovereign
credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. Whether this translates into
sovereign
ratings pressure will depend on the extent to which the
government's reaction
deepens political divisions and weakens institutional
independence. This could
undermine policy coherence and heighten the risks that external
financing
stresses materialise.
Friday's coup attempt by elements of the Turkish military
highlights the
country's turbulent political environment. President Erdogan's
ability to
mobilise both popular and widespread political support shows
there was
insufficient backing for his removal, notwithstanding
anti-government sentiment
amid some discontent with the President's perceived shift
towards greater
authoritarianism.
Nevertheless, the coup attempt and the government's reaction
demonstrate the
political risks to Turkey's sovereign credit profile. Media has
reported that
more than 6,000 people have been arrested, including judges and
prosecutors.
This could put further strains on institutional integrity amid
plans to formally
increase the powers of the presidency.
Low World Bank governance scores for political stability have
long been a
feature of Turkey's sovereign credit profile. These factors are
not incompatible
with a 'BBB-' rating, but they have the capacity to weaken
sovereign
creditworthiness by undermining checks and balances and reducing
the scope for
structural economic reforms.
Domestic shocks also have the power to damage investor
perceptions of sovereign
creditworthiness. The government was able to regain control of
the situation
rapidly but the political fallout could refocus attention on
Turkey's large
external financing requirement if it results in significantly
diminished
international investor confidence.
Out next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on 19 August.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
