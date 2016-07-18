(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) The attempted coup in Turkey (BBB-/Stable) and the authorities' reaction highlight political risks to the country's sovereign credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. Whether this translates into sovereign ratings pressure will depend on the extent to which the government's reaction deepens political divisions and weakens institutional independence. This could undermine policy coherence and heighten the risks that external financing stresses materialise. Friday's coup attempt by elements of the Turkish military highlights the country's turbulent political environment. President Erdogan's ability to mobilise both popular and widespread political support shows there was insufficient backing for his removal, notwithstanding anti-government sentiment amid some discontent with the President's perceived shift towards greater authoritarianism. Nevertheless, the coup attempt and the government's reaction demonstrate the political risks to Turkey's sovereign credit profile. Media has reported that more than 6,000 people have been arrested, including judges and prosecutors. This could put further strains on institutional integrity amid plans to formally increase the powers of the presidency. Low World Bank governance scores for political stability have long been a feature of Turkey's sovereign credit profile. These factors are not incompatible with a 'BBB-' rating, but they have the capacity to weaken sovereign creditworthiness by undermining checks and balances and reducing the scope for structural economic reforms. Domestic shocks also have the power to damage investor perceptions of sovereign creditworthiness. The government was able to regain control of the situation rapidly but the political fallout could refocus attention on Turkey's large external financing requirement if it results in significantly diminished international investor confidence. Out next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on 19 August. Contact: Paul Gamble Senior Director Sovereigns +44 203 530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James McCormack Managing Director Sovereigns +44 203 530 1286 Mark Brown Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Emerging Europe Sovereign Credit Overview here Turkey here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.