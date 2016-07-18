(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Davivienda S.A.'s
(Davivienda) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and
Grupo Bolivar
S.A.'s (GB) National Ratings at 'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. See
the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
The affirmation of Davivienda's ratings reflects the bank's
resilient and stable
financial performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Davivienda's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are
driven by its VR of
'bbb'. The bank's VR is highly influenced by its capitalization
metrics and
operating environment. Davivienda's ratings also consider its
consistent
performance, solid asset quality and risk management and its
clear long-term
strategy and adequate execution of that strategy.
Significant currency depreciation in 2015 increased the
proportion of
USD-denominated assets, though capital remained mainly
denominated in local
currency. Nevertheless, sustained growth supported
profitability, which,
combined with a conservative dividend payout policy improved the
bank's capital
position.
The impact of the introduction of IFRS accounting standards and
significant peso
depreciation of around 32% in 2015 was limited for Davivienda
compared to other
large Colombian banks. Davivienda's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to
Risk Weighted
Assets (RWA) ratio decreased to 9.4% in 2015 from 9.6% in 2014,
a level that
compares well with similarly rated domestic banks. The impact on
Davivienda's
FCC ratio was less, as the bank's goodwill was in Colombian
pesos (COP1.6
trillion) versus USD, which reduced this deduction from capital.
However, Fitch
notes Davivienda's FCC ratio is weak compared with international
peers
(universal commercial banks in the 'bbb' rating category
operating
environments).
Despite increased funding costs, higher non-interest revenues
offset a slight
decline in margins during 2015. Operating expenses increased at
a slower pace
than revenues; thus, overall efficiency continued to improve.
Credit costs also
increased due to coverage of specific exposures. Nevertheless,
the bank's
operational ROAA of 2.27% continued to compare favorably with
international
peers and was above Davivienda's historical average of 2.05%
from 2011-2014.
Moderate growth in its core market and a renewed risk appetite
in Central
America should drive Davivienda's growth in 2016. Less dynamic
economic growth
and potential margin pressures may detract from profitability,
although Fitch
expects the bank's efficiency and controlled credit costs to
continue to
underpin internal capital generation.
Portfolio quality remained stable as NPLs increased only
slightly to 1.9% at
end-March 2016 as a result of a specific case in the
infrastructure sector that
affected all of the large Colombian banks. Nevertheless,
Davivienda's loan
quality ratios continued to compare well with similarly rated
international
peers. NPLs have remained between 1.5% and 2.0% for the past
five years. Asset
quality has steadily improved in Central America and is now on
par with that of
Colombia. The introduction of IFRS led to a reduction of
reserves, though
coverage of NPLs remained high (1.6x at end-March 2016) and
continued to provide
an adequate cushion against unexpected asset deterioration.
Davivienda's funding remained stable at home but the mix has
somewhat changed
abroad, as deposit growth in Central America was mainly driven
by time deposits.
The bank tapped global and local markets for senior and
subordinated debt
issuances and remains an attractive name for investors at home
and abroad. In
addition, its use of capital markets funding improved the bank's
asset/liability
matching.
The performance of Davivienda's foreign subsidiaries continued
to improve. The
bank's subsidiaries resumed asset growth, re-balanced their
funding, increased
efficiency, and improved asset quality, which is now similar on
average to that
of Davivienda within Colombia.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR and SRF reflect Davivienda's size, systemic
importance and the
country's historical support policy. Fitch believes there is a
high probability
of sovereign support, whose ability to provide support reflects
the country's
financial and fiscal standing (Colombia is currently rated
'BBB'/'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Davivienda's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR
to reflect lower
expected recoveries, while there is no notching differentiation
based on
incremental non-performance risk given the terms of the
issuances (plain-vanilla
subordinated debt). The debt has thus been affirmed due to the
affirmation of
Davivienda's VR.
GRUPO BOLIVAR NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Grupo Bolivar S.A.'s (GB) National Ratings reflect the
creditworthiness of its
main subsidiary, Banco Davivienda. GB owns 55.9% of Davivienda.
GB ratings are
aligned with Davivienda's because of low double leverage
(December 2015:
102.89%) supported by a high level of earnings retention and
strong cash flow
metrics that sufficiently meet its debt service requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Upside potential for the ratings is limited given current
capitalization levels
and the sovereign's current rating and Outlook.
A significant decline in performance and or weaker asset quality
that erodes the
bank's Fitch core capital or reserve cushion (below 9% or 100%,
respectively)
and/ or poor management of the new subsidiaries would negatively
affect the
bank's VR and IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions as to the
propensity or ability of Colombia to provide timely support to
the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings will mirror any action on the bank's
VR.
GRUPO BOLIVAR NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
GB National ratings will mirror any action taken on Davivienda's
ratings. GB's
substantial increase to GB's leverage (double leverage above
120%) or a decline
in the dividend flows from the operating companies that result
in a
deterioration of its debt coverage ratios would pressure GB's
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Davivienda S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--National Long Term rating at 'AAA(Col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short term rating at 'F1+(Col)';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
--National scale Senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(col)';
--National scale Subordinated debt at 'AA+(col)'.
GRUPO BOLIVAR S.A.
--National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(Col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(Col)';
--National scale senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
[Theresa Paiz-Fredel (Davivienda)]
[Senior Director]
+ 1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
[33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004]
[Andres Marquez (Grupo Bolivar)]
+57 1 484 6770 Ext 1220
Secondary Analyst
[Sergio Pena (Davivienda)]
[Associate Director]
+57 1 4846770
[Alejandro Martinez (Grupo Bolivar)]
+57 1 4846770 Ext 1620
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Metodología de Calificación Global de Bancos (pub. 29 May 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009090
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.