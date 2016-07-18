(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Following the Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico's default,
ratings for the island's two main banks, Popular (BPOP) and
First BanCorp (FBP),
will not be immediately affected, according to Fitch Ratings.
The long-term IDR of BPOP of 'BB-' and FBP of 'B-' reflect the
persistently weak
and difficult operating environment. Fitch believes the banks
will be able to
weather losses related to Commonwealth exposures. Overall,
capital positions and
expected profitability at both banks remain adequate to support
current rating
levels in light of the Commonwealth's recent default.
With that said, despite the ongoing fiscal challenges and
economic malaise in
Puerto Rico, BPOP's and FBP's ratings remain sensitive to the
operating
environment, particularly regarding the fiscal situation and its
impact to the
broader local economy. Unemployment rates have remained high
(11.7% as of May
2016) and have not dropped significantly. However, Fitch has a
cautious view on
long-term economic trends given the structural issues in Puerto
Rico that need
to be addressed, such as net out migration. Should the
Commonwealth's fiscal
situation worsen further and lead to a material change in
economic trends, BPOP
and FBP's ratings may be pressured.
Both Puerto Rican banks have various exposures to the
Commonwealth and its
instrumentalities. At March 31, 2016, BPOP's direct and indirect
exposure
totaled $982m, while FBP's direct and indirect exposure totaled
$757m. Although
these exposures are sizable, they have been reduced over time,
and the majority
is directly tied to municipalities with some exposures
collateralized by tax
revenues.
Capital positions support the current rating levels. Our view is
that the banks
will be able to manage through a period of stress. In a scenario
assuming a 40%
write-down to direct and indirect exposures, Fitch estimates a
pro forma TCE/TA
ratio of 12.05% for BPOP and a pro forma TCE/TA ratio of 12.22%
for FBP, which
would still be relatively high versus similarly sized US
mainland banks. Fitch's
mid-tier peer group has a median TCE/TA ratio of about 9%.
Fitch also notes that both BPOP and FBP also showed solid
capital positions in
their 2015 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) results, which use
specifically
prescribed macro conditions unique to Puerto Rico's
circumstances and worse than
those prescribed under the Fed's standard "severely adverse"
scenario. The DFAST
results reflect a GDP contraction of 3.2%-3.3% (versus a 1.1%
contraction for
the standard test) and an unemployment rate of 18%-19% (versus
9.2% under the
standard test). Both banks passed the tests by comfortable
margins over
"well-capitalized" minimums.
In Fitch's view, earnings performance for both banks is
sustainable, although
loan growth will be a challenge. Both banks have returned to
profitability,
albeit at modest levels. Fitch notes that BPOP and FBP have also
worked to
stabilize NPAs over the past several quarters; nonetheless,
nonperformers remain
very elevated compared with US banks. Given the low rate
environment and
consolidation in the local banking sector, as well as weak loan
demand, BPOP's
and FBP's liquidity positions have also improved. Funding costs
have declined as
both banks have reduced their reliance on wholesale borrowings.
Fitch also highlights many of Puerto Rico's 100+ cooperative
banks (also known
as cooperativas; not rated by Fitch) in its banking sector,
which account for
about $8.5bn in total assets, have outsized exposures to the
Commonwealth and
Government Development Bank. As a result, some cooperatives'
capital positions
are likely weak. In December 2015, the Legislature passed
"Proyecto del Senado
1454," which allowed cooperativas to amortize a loss on
defaulted Commonwealth
bonds over 15 years rather than immediately. Under the final
Puerto Rico
restructuring bill, cooperativas will likely be handled by the
independent
oversight committee.
