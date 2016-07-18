(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the
Rating Watch Negative
on Banco de Bogota S.A.'s (Bogota) Viability Rating (VR) and
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs). Fitch has also maintained the Negative Watch on
the following
related entity ratings:
--Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (Grupo Aval) IDR of 'BBB';
--Corporacion Financiera Colombiana S.A. (Corficolombiana) IDR
of 'BBB+'.
At the same time, Fitch also affirmed other ratings for Bogota
and related
entities that were not directly affected by the Watch status. A
complete list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
The Rating Watch Negative has been maintained pending an
in-depth review of
Bogota's capital optimization plans. Fitch will resolve the
Negative Watch after
assessing the potential evolution of Bogota's capital metrics
within the context
of the bank's overall financial and business profile as well as
its operating
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BANCO DE BOGOTA
Bogota's ratings are highly influenced by its strong franchise
and generally
sound and consistent financial metrics. In Fitch's view, capital
adequacy is
tight, and will be the main focus of our review to resolve the
Negative Watch.
Capitalization was particularly affected by a change in
accounting standards to
IFRS from Colgaap in December 2014, as well as the significant
depreciation of
the local currency, which boosted Bogota's USD-denominated
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) and goodwill deductions from capital. Under IFRS, which
provided new
revelations in the issuer's financial statements, Bogota's Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) ratio declined to 9.89% compared with 11.24% under Colgaap
as of December
2014, since the change in accounting standards mainly affected
goodwill and
revaluations of fixed assets treatment, among others. In 2015,
the bank's FCC
ratio declined further to 8.84%, more than Fitch anticipated, as
the currency
depreciated by 32%.
Grupo Aval and Bogota announced measures in June 2016 to reverse
the
deterioration of the bank's capital base. Leasing Bogota Panama,
which is the
vehicle that carries BAC-Credomatic's investments, will be
merged with Banco de
Bogota in Colombia. This operation, which is pending approval
from the
Panamanian and Colombian regulators, will result in less
volatility in goodwill
and tax savings. The group also decided that Corficolombiana
will be
consolidated (for accounting purposes) directly under Grupo Aval
instead of with
Bogota in order to strengthen the capital position of the bank
and focus its
consolidated management in the financial business. This change,
which was
implemented during June 2016, brings an immediate positive
impact because the
RWA and intangibles from infrastructure and 4G concessions will
no longer
detract from Bogota's capitalization.
According to Fitch's initial projections, these actions along
with a
deceleration in balance sheet growth, sustained internal capital
generation, and
a moderate dividend payout policy, will lead to a recovery of
Bogota's
capitalization ratios to a level more commensurate with its
current rating level
and similarly rated international peers in the short term.
Fitch's base case
scenario of less dynamic economic growth and a stabilizing
exchange rate also
augurs well for the rebuilding of capital ratios. After
appraising the real
impact of the above-mentioned measures and the bank's actual
performance, Fitch
will re-assess its Negative Watch on Bogota's ratings.
Bogota is Colombia's second largest bank by assets (15.2% market
share at
December 2015) and the largest bank by assets in Central America
(8.4% market
share). Additionally, the bank's Central American operations
contribute to a
diversified revenue base, a balanced credit portfolio and
critical credit card
and retail know-how.
Bogota's conservative credit and strong risk management
policies, amidst a
challenging economic environment in Colombia (as well as
relative stability in
Central America) resulted in very good asset quality (90-day
past-due loans
remained stable at 1.47% at March 2016) which has
remained fairly stable
over time and is complemented by sufficient loan loss reserves
(1.6x its PDL
portfolio).
Overall profitability improved and remained quite robust with an
ROAA at 1.93%,
a level that compares well with that of similarly rated peers.
Future growth is
expected to be moderate, with loans increasing 10%-12%. Margins
should be
supported by rising interest rates and continued expansion into
retail.
Operating expenses should stabilize in relative terms, while the
cost of credit
is expected to grow due to changes in the economic cycle in
Colombia while in
Central America no changes are expected. Profitability should
remain stable with
Operating ROAA expected to remain close to 3%, with Operating
ROAE inching
toward mid-20%. These moderate profitability levels reflect a
more balanced and
mature portfolio and growth.
Bogota enjoys a wide customer base and relatively lower funding
costs compared
to its peers. Customer deposits fund Bogota's loan portfolio in
its entirety and
the bank has ample access to domestic and international capital
markets.
Furthermore, the bank has the full support of its shareholders,
as illustrated
during the acquisition of BAC and the subsequent purchase of
Grupo Reformador
and BBVA Panama, which prompted timely capital injections from
Grupo Aval.
GRUPO AVAL
Grupo Aval's ratings are driven by the business and financial
profile of its
subsidiaries, particularly its main operating subsidiary,
Bogota. As such, Fitch
has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on Grupo Aval's
Long-Term IDRs. In
addition, low double leverage, moderate debt, adequate cash flow
metrics and a
sound competitive position in multiple markets also support
Grupo Aval's
ratings.
On a consolidated basis, asset quality remains strong,
reflecting
diversification and the specific strengths within each bank. On
an
unconsolidated basis, Grupo Aval's double leverage is moderate
(1.04x at
December 2015) and is expected to remain fairly stable unless
the group embarks
on rapid asset or inorganic growth, which is a scenario not
expected by Fitch in
the short term.
GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt are
aligned with those
of Grupo Aval, as this entity guarantees the senior bonds issued
by the former.
BANCO DE OCCIDENTE
Occidente's VR, IDRs and National ratings reflect its solid
capital ratios,
low-risk and diversified business model, and stable though
moderately
concentrated funding. Fitch also considered potential
profitability challenges
within a less benign economic environment, the bank's moderate
franchise, and
its role as one of Grupo Aval's most important subsidiaries.
Consistent capital generation and moderate dividend policies
underpin
Occidente's capital metrics. The bank's Fitch Core Capital Ratio
(FCC) ratio has
declined over the past three years as asset growth exceeded
capital formation.
Occidente's FCC ratio decreased to 12.68% at December 2015 while
tangible
equity-to-assets decreased to 10.97%, though this level
continues to exceed that
of its domestic peers. In Fitch's view, Occidente's capital
ratios are adequate
given the bank's strong loan loss reserves and loan quality as
well as its
stable earnings generation.
Occidente's business model is largely based on commercial
banking, with an
increasing participation of low-risk consumer banking products.
Occidente has
become Aval's vehicle to develop its leasing business in
Colombia, where it had
reached a market share of 18%, above its natural market share of
about 6.3% by
assets at end-December 2015. Occidente's conservative credit and
risk management
policies underpin its good asset quality indicators. The bank's
impaired loans
(i.e. greater than 90 days past due)-to-gross loans ratio has
remained stable
over the past five years at around 1.5% thanks to its commercial
focus, minimal
growth in PDLs and consistent charge-offs. Sufficient loan loss
reserves (2x its
90-day PDL portfolio) also complement this metric.
As a medium-sized bank with ample presence throughout the
country, Banco de
Occidente boasts a stable and ample depositor base. Deposits
come primarily from
institutional and public investors, resulting in higher funding
costs and
depositor concentrations compared to banks with a wider retail
deposit base.
Fitch believes that Occidente's less-diversified company profile
relative to
other larger Colombian banks could be a potential limitation to
future rating
upgrades.
Financial activity rather than non-recurring income supported
Occidente's
financial performance in 2015. Corporate reorganization and the
resulting
non-recurring income from the sale of two-thirds of Occidente's
stake in
Corficolombiana (one of Grupo Aval's subsidiaries) to the
holding company (Grupo
Aval) boosted revenues in 2014. Interest margins, consistent
with the bank's
business model, and the sustainable generation of non-interest
revenues support
normalized operations. However, changes in macroeconomic
fundamentals, a less
liquid market and the effects of central bank policy measures to
control
inflation could increase operational costs in 2016. The bank's
operating
profitability weakened to 1.5% (YE2015) from an average of 2.1%
(2012-2014) but
remains good compared with its closest international peers.
CORFICOLOMBIANA
Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential support it would
receive from
its main shareholder, Banco de Bogota, should it be required.
Fitch has
maintained Corficolombiana's IDRs on Rating Watch Negative, in
line with its
main shareholder's ratings. Bogota's willingness to support the
entity remains
unchanged as long as the bank remains Corficolombiana's main
shareholder, but
the ability to do so could be affected in the event of a
downgrade of Bogota's
ratings.
In Fitch's opinion, Corficolombiana's long-term equity
investments and active
treasury activity make it a core part of the wider Grupo Aval
businesses. As
such, the entity allows Colombia's largest financial
conglomerate to have a
foothold in the non-financial sector and a key gauge of the
local capital
market.
This review takes into account Grupo Aval's decision that
Corficolombiana will
be consolidated (for accounting purposes) directly under Grupo
Aval instead of
with Bogota. In our view this change, which was implemented
during June 2016,
has no impact on Corficolombiana's ratings, since there is no
change on
ownership and Bogota continues to be its main shareholder.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (CIC)
CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent,
Banco de
Bogota, should it be required. Fitch has maintained CIC's IDRs
on Rating Watch
Negative in line with its parent's ratings. Bogota's willingness
to support the
entity remains unchanged, but its ability to do so could be
affected in the
event of a downgrade of Bogota's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BANCO DE BOGOTA
Given its size and systemic importance, Bogota is likely to
receive support from
Colombia's government, should it be required. Colombia's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB'/ Outlook
Stable') and drives
Bogota's support floor of 'BBB-'.
GRUPO AVAL
As the focus of regulators is on protecting banks' depositors,
not their
shareholders, it is not likely that they would support a bank
holding company.
Hence Grupo Aval's SR and SRF are rated '5' and 'No floor',
respectively.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND BANCO DE OCCIDENTE
Given their importance to the strategy and business of their
parents, support
for these entities would come from Banco de Bogota and Grupo
Aval, respectively.
The parents' ability to support their subsidiaries is reflected
in their
respective ratings of 'BBB+' and 'BBB'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BANCO DE BOGOTA
Bogota's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR and therefore
mirrors the Rating Watch Negative on its VR. The bonds do not
have equity-like
features that would merit equity credit, as based on Fitch's
criteria. The
notching reflects higher expected losses in the case of
liquidation but no
additional notching for non-performance, given its gone concern
characteristics
(plain-vanilla subordinated debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
Bogota's Long-Term IDRs and VR are already above the sovereign.
Therefore, there
is limited upside potential for these ratings, as the bank's
capitalization
metrics will continue to compare unfavorably to international
peers even if full
implementation of Bogota's capital optimization plan is
achieved. However,
significant progress on the bank's capital optimization plan
which leads to the
restoration of its capital buffers could resolve the Negative
Watch given the
bank's overall financial and business profile.
On the other hand, a dismal performance (ROAA below 1.5%) and/or
severely weaker
asset quality that pressures loan loss provisions and erode the
bank's
capital/reserves cushion (FCC consistently below 9.5%) could
lead to a ratings
downgrade. Senior and subordinated debt ratings will move in
tandem with
Bogota's IDR'.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative on Bogota's
IDRs and VR once
it has completed an in-depth review of the decisions taken in
June and described
above.
GRUPO AVAL and GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
Grupo Aval's IDR would remain one notch below Bogota's and would
move in tandem
with any rating actions on its main operating subsidiary.
However, the
relativity between these two entities could also be affected in
the event of
consistent material changes, positive or negative, in Grupo
Aval's
double-leverage metrics or in the dividend flows from the
operating companies
that affects its debt coverage ratios.
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt would
move in line with
Grupo Aval's IDRs.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Corficolombiana's and CIC's IDRs are support-driven, and
therefore [these
ratings would mirror any changes in its main shareholder's
IDRs].
OCCIDENTE
Occidente's Rating Outlook is Stable reflecting Fitch's
expectation of no
substantial changes in the bank's financial profile over the
rating horizon.
Nevertheless, the bank's VR, IDRs, and National ratings could be
pressured if
its performance deteriorates (Operating ROAA below 1%) or its
capital weakens
(FCC consistently below 10%), though this is not Fitch's base
case scenario.
While there is limited upside potential given the current level
of the bank's
and the sovereign's ratings, in the event of a sovereign
upgrade, Occidente's VR
and IDR could benefit from a reduction in deposit concentration
and more
diversified funding, combined with the maintenance of its
overall solid asset
quality, capital and performance metrics over the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions as
to the
propensity or ability of the Republic of Colombia or the
entity's parent to
provide timely support to the bank. Bogota's and Grupo Aval's SR
and SRF would
be affected if Fitch changes its assessment of the government's
ability and/or
willingness to support the bank.
Corficolombiana's and Banco de Occidente's SR would be affected
if Fitch changes
its assessment of their respective parents' willingness and/or
ability to
provide them support.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco de Bogota
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+',
Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB+', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F2', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Viability rating at 'bbb+', Rating Watch Negative maintained;
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Subordinated debt rating of 'BBB', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
Grupo Aval
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB',
Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
Grupo Aval Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by Grupo Aval Ltd.
'BBB', Rating Watch
Negative maintained.
Corficolombiana
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
Occidente
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
CIC
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel (Bogota, Aval, Corficolombiana, Occidente
and CIC)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena (Occidente)
Associate Director
+57-1-484-6770
Rolando Martinez (CIC)
Director
57-1-484-6770
Andres Marquez (Bogota, Aval and Corficolombiana)
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
