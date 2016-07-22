(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian
Kostroma Region's
Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+', National
Long-Term Rating at
'A-(rus)' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. Kostroma
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed
at 'B+' and
'A-(rus)'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that
Kostroma's operating
balance will recover and that the region's fiscal deficit will
narrow over the
medium term. The ratings also factor in the region's high direct
risk, a weak
local economy and an evolving Russian institutional framework.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch projects that Kostroma's operating balance will further
improve to 6%-7%
of operating revenue in the medium term, from 2.9% in 2015 and
0.2% in 2014.
This should be sufficient for interest payments, which should
therefore allow
the current balance to return to a small surplus.
We forecast Kostroma's deficit before debt variation will
gradually narrow to
6%-7% of total revenue from a high average 14% in 2013-2015, due
to extensive
cost-cutting in operating and capital expenditure. We expect the
region to
follow the strict cost control policy imposed by the Ministry of
Finance as a
condition for granting state support to the regional government.
Fitch expects Kostroma to keep operating expenditure growth
below 4% over the
medium term, while freezing capital expenditure. Operating
revenue, which will
be weighed down by a sluggish national economy, is projected by
Fitch to grow
4%-5%, as a result of inflation-driven nominal tax-base
expansion.
The region's operating margin improvement in 2015 was driven by
strict control
on operating expenditure - which fell 4.6% yoy - offsetting weak
operating
revenue. Operating revenue declined 2% as corporate income (CIT)
tax fell 14% on
a weak economy. Fitch expects CIT to recover in 2016 and
projects 4%-5% annual
tax revenue growth in 2016-2018.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to continue to grow to
103% of current
revenue by end-2016, which is slightly lower than its previously
projected 110%
in January 2016. This is due to a smaller expected deficit of
RUB1.7bn (January
forecast: RUB2.5bn) based on budget execution during
January-June 2016. We
expect the region's direct risk to continue to increase in
2017-2018, towards
110% of current revenue, which will nevertheless remain
commensurate with
current ratings.
Kostroma's direct risk has risen over the last five years to
RUB17.7bn or 97% of
current revenue at end-2015 (2014: RUB15.9bn and 86%). The
region is among the
most indebted Russian regions and its debt metrics are weaker
than the 'B+' peer
median.
Kostroma's debt profile is short-term, with 95% of total direct
risk maturing in
2016-2018. Fitch expects the region's current balance to be weak
over the medium
term, leading to more capital market funding. However, Fitch
believes the region
will be able to attain the required funding in advance of the
existing debt
maturity given its reasonable access to domestic capital
markets.
Refinancing risk is partly mitigated by the region's reliance on
federal budget
loans, which accounted for 46% of direct risk at 1 June 2016.
Maturing federal
budget loans are likely to be rolled over by the federal
government.
The region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The region's economic profile is weaker than the average Russian
region. Gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 77% of the national median
in 2014 and
average salary was 80% of the national median in December 2015.
Fitch forecasts
national GDP will fall 0.7% in 2016, which in turn will weigh on
the region's
economic and budgetary performance.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraining factor on
the region's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable
development than many of
its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is
hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities
within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement in the operating balance towards 10% of operating
revenue and
stabilisation of direct risk below 100% of current revenue on a
sustained basis
could lead to an upgrade.
The region's inability to curb debt growth, accompanied by
persistent
refinancing pressure and a negative operating balance, would
lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes. For Kostroma
Region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Kostroma Region - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009376
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.