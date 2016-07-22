(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
City of Nizhniy
Novgorod's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'B'. The
agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at
'A+(rus)' with
Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding Nizhniy
Novgorod's weak operating balance, and increasing direct risk
driven by an
ongoing deficit before debt variation over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's a moderate, but short-term,
direct risk, a low
operating balance that is insufficient to cover interest payment
and a weak
institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. The ratings
also factor in a
diversified local economy and potential support from the Nizhniy
Novgorod Region
(BB/Negative/B).
Fitch expects the city's current balance to remain negative over
the
medium-term, weighed down by growing direct debt and high
interest rates on the
domestic capital market. At the same time Fitch is projecting a
modest recovery
of the operating margin to 1%-2% over 2016-2018, after a close
to zero margin
during 2014-2015. This is based on our expectation that the
administration will
keep operating expenditure growth below operating revenue
growth.
Fitch expects direct risk will grow to RUB9.5bn by end-2016,
from RUB8.2bn in
2015. We project a deficit at 6.8% of total revenue for 2016
(2015: deficit 6%)
and 5.9% by 2018. Despite growth, direct debt remains moderate
and should stay
below 55% of current revenue up to end-2018.
Historically the City of Nizhniy Novgorod's debt had been biased
towards
one-year bank loans, which led to ongoing refinancing pressure.
In 2016 the city
has contracted several three-year bank loans totalling RUB3.7bn
(46% of total
debt stock as of 1 July 2016), extending its debt repayment
profile till 2019
and mitigating refinancing pressure. However, the city still has
to repay RUB2bn
of bank loans and RUB1bn short-term treasury loans (34% of
direct risk) during
2H16. Fitch expects the city to be able to refinance its
maturing liabilities,
although the short-term tenor of its debt means that it will
continue to face
refinancing risk.
The city has a population of 1.3 million and is the capital of
Nizhniy Novgorod
Region, one of the top 15 Russian regions by gross regional
product, which
provides an industrialised and diversified tax base. The city
receives
negligible general-purpose financial aid from the region as its
fiscal capacity
is stronger than the average municipality in the region. Fitch
forecasts a 0.7%
decline of national GDP in 2016, which in turn will weigh on the
city's economic
and budgetary performance.
The City of Nizhniy Novgorod's credit profile remains
constrained by the weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record
of stable
development than many international peers. The predictability of
Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities among government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may result from a further increase of the city's
direct risk, driven
by short-term financing, to above 60% of current revenue, and
weak budgetary
performance with a continuing negative current balance.
An upgrade may result from direct debt stabilising at below 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a lengthening of the debt maturity profile
and improvement
of budgetary performance with a positive current balance on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Staff expenses for budget entities employees were segregated
from current
transfers to a respective expenditure item.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009373
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.