(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees' (LRMP; AA/Stable/F1+) EUR300m commercial paper (CP; from EUR200m initially) programme's Short-term rating at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The BT programme's rating is aligned with the Region of LRMP's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the notes issued under the programme will constitute senior, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of the region. Under the CP programme, the Region of LRMP plans to issue notes for an outstanding amount up to EUR100m. The CP programme is backed by sufficient committed short-term credit lines for a total of EUR200m and revolving lines of EUR103m. Fitch will monitor the back-up line over the medium term in accordance with the amount of each issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the Region of LRMP's Short-Term IDR would be reflected in the CP programme's rating. For more information on the Region of LRMP's rating sensitivities see "Fitch Affirms Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees at 'AA'; Outlook Stable" dated 13 May 2016 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)