PARIS, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published University
Hospital of
Rennes' (CHU of Rennes) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'AA' and assigned Long-and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of
'AA' and 'F1+',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch rates CHU of Rennes on a top-down basis under its
public-sector entity
rating criteria, due to its status as a public hospital
establishment (PHE),
its tight control by the French state (AA/Stable/F1+) and its
strategic
importance to the government. As a result, the ratings of CHU of
Rennes are
credit-linked to, and equalised with, those of France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As a PHE, Fitch expects that CHU of Rennes to benefit from very
strong state
support in case of need. The French government does not
explicitly guarantee CHU
of Rennes' debt, but Fitch assumes that the State would have the
willingness to
provide timely support in case of need. By virtue of its status,
the assets and
liabilities of CHU of Rennes cannot be liquidated or transferred
to entities
other than the French State. Moreover, as a PHE, the debt of CHU
of Rennes is
included in social security debt, which is accounted as general
government debt
under the Maastricht Treaty.
CHU of Rennes' Director is appointed by a presidential decree.
Fitch expects CHU
of Rennes will continue to require approval from the regional
health agency
(ARS) of its new borrowings for 2016. The agency also believes
that the State's
strong financial supervision through ARS on CHU of Rennes'
multi-year funding
and revenue and expenditure will help keep the PHE's budget in
check.
CHU of Rennes performs an essential public service through its
provision of
healthcare services, medical teaching and research, and
represents 32% of the
supply of hospital care within a 50km radius of its geographical
area, while its
private hospitals represent another 16%. CHU of Rennes' revenues
are highly
dependent on the State's decisions on tariff-setting and on
general grants to
finance the entity's public health responsibilities.
Fitch expects CHU of Rennes to achieve its gross margin target
(without
subsidies) of 5.8% in 2020 with a consolidated positive net
result of EUR8.6m,
following implementation of efficiency measures. For 2016 Fitch
expects CHU of
Rennes' gross self-financing capacity (SFC; EUR30.3m) will be
sufficient to
cover debt repayment of EUR21m. This will represent an
improvement on 2015 when
a significant debt burden resulted in CHU of Rennes' financial
metrics being
only in line with 'BBB+' rated peers.
Fitch expects long-term debt to decrease to EUR195.3m in 2020
from an estimated
EUR243.3m at end-2016 (2015: EUR254.2m), driven by improved
budgetary
performance. Fitch assumes annual capital expenditure of
EUR35.4m over
2016-2020, up from EUR29.7m at end-2015. Active debt management
means CHU of
Rennes does not hold any high-risk derivative products.
CHU of Rennes benefits from predictable cash flow as its main
treasury inflows
from the State are set by law. Fitch views CHU of Rennes'
liquidity arrangements
as sufficient for covering debt service (stable at 1.4x at
end-2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of CHU of Rennes could result from a significant
weakening of
budgetary and financial support from the State, or adverse
changes to its
liquidity back-stop provided by the French State. An adverse
change to CHU of
Rennes' status could also result in a downgrade, although Fitch
considers such a
change unlikely at present. Rating action on the French
sovereign would lead to
a corresponding action on CHU of Rennes.
