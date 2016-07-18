(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Great-West
Lifeco, Inc. (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+' as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of all
operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The affirmations are based upon the company's consistently
strong and stable
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the
Canadian market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability
profile which
is not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these
positives is the
ongoing underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which
has strained
overall earnings levels and led to fixed-charge coverage to
remain at depressed
levels for some time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings
performance, as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and
consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance
reflects the
company's conservative risk appetite, and has resulted in
lower-risk product
design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability matching, and
management of
key earnings drivers such as expenses and persistency.
Additionally, Fitch views
the Canadian life insurance market as inherently less risky than
the U.S. life
market due to greater pricing rationality and less aggressive
product
guarantees. Operating earnings totalled CAD620 million in the
first quarter of
2016, down 11% from the same period in 2015 due to a decline in
overall
investment market performance which pressured fee income,
unfavorable mortality
and morbidity, and lower contribution from yield enhancement.
Despite strong operating results from GWO's insurance
operations, fixed charge
coverage of 7.8x during the first three months of 2016 remains
below
expectations for the current rating category. This is due to the
ongoing
underperformance of Putnam, which is not expected to contribute
meaningfully to
GWO's earnings in the near- to intermediate-term. Fitch believes
GWO will
continue to rely on holding company cash and earnings from the
insurance
subsidiaries to service interest expense on debt related to the
acquisition of
Putnam.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of
its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its
asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not
invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported
exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed
issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totalled CAD1.6 billion at
March 31, 2016, or
1.3% of bond investments. Direct and indirect energy exposure of
CAD8 billion,
or 5% of total invested assets, is lower than its peers. At
CAD3.5 billion in
total investment provisions, Fitch believes GWO is
well-provisioned for future
credit loss and that future impairments in excess of actuarial
reserve
provisions are likely to remain within manageable levels and
ratings
expectations.
Fitch views GWO's actuarial liabilities as relatively unaffected
by equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to
individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is
through Putnam.
Since 2013, GWO's financial leverage has been trending down and
was 18.1% at
March 31, 2016. However the company's debt-to-total capital of
26.5%, which
includes CAD2.5 billion of perpetual preferred securities,
continues to be
slightly higher than comparably rated North American peers. The
company's
risk-adjusted capitalization remains supportive of the rating.
Great-West Life
Assurance Company's MCCSR was 236% at March 31, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to an
upgrade include:
--Significant improvement in Putnam's earnings to a level on par
with GWO's
other operating subsidiaries;
--Decline in financial leverage to below 15% and a decline in
total leverage to
below 25%.
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based
capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in
total leverage to
over 35%.
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to less than 6x.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life, London Life or
Irish Life
acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or
expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in
GWO.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--2.5% Euro-bond debt due April 18, 2023 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series N, 2.176% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series O, floating rate non-cumulative first preferred shares
at 'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.15% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series S, 5.25% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Irish Life Assurance plc
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--5.25% subordinated debt at 'A'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% capital securities due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
