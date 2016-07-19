(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 19 (Fitch) Further proposed tightening of
macro-prudential rules
for residential mortgage lending in New Zealand from 1 September
2016 should
strengthen the banking system's credit profile, says Fitch
Ratings. However,
these new rules are not expected to change the current bank
ratings.
Fitch believes the measures, which limit lending growth based on
loan/value
ratio (LVR) ranges and borrower types, could increase financial
stability in New
Zealand's banking system, especially in light of continuing and
unsustainable
house-price growth and historically high household-debt. The
nation-wide rules
are likely to reduce investor mortgage activity and high
loan/value ratio (LVR)
lending, two segments Fitch considers as higher-risk through the
cycle. However,
we deem that a more meaningful result could be achieved by
combining the
proposed rules with other measures, such as debt/income limits
and additional
capital overlays.
New Zealand's household debt/disposable income ratio rose to
163% at end-March
2016 and is now higher than pre-2008 global financial crisis
levels. This
follows historically low-interest-rates and soft wage increases,
which
contributed to mortgage credit growth of 8.1% yoy in March 2016.
Fitch says a sharp house-price correction - although not our
base scenario -
could hurt banks' balance sheets if it occurs in conjunction
with increased
unemployment or higher interest-rates. It may also have
long-term implications
for the country's economy. However, Fitch does not anticipate a
significant
house-price correction, absent an economic shock. Auckland's
house-prices
increased by 14.5% yoy at end-March 2016, with strong net
immigration, lack of
timely housing supply and greater investor activity as key
drivers. House-prices
also rose strongly outside Auckland, increasing by 11.2% yoy
across the country.
In its consultation paper published today, the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand
(RBNZ) plans to restrict growth of investor mortgages with an
LVR exceeding 60%
to 5% and owner-occupied mortgages with an LVR exceeding 80% to
10%. The RBNZ is
also exploring further measures that may include a
counter-cyclical buffer,
which is currently not set.
Macro-prudential tools implemented by the RBNZ since October
2013 have lowered
the proportion of higher-LVR mortgages being underwritten,
although effects on
house-price growth were limited due to continued strong demand.
New Zealand
banks' exposure to residential mortgages accounted for 55% of
total banking
assets at end-March 2016. New residential mortgages with a LVR
exceeding 80%
declined to 7.9% at end-March 2016, from 25.4% at end-August
2013.
