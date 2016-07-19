(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) The UK vote to leave the European Union
(EU) is negative
for the UK higher education sector and for NHS Trusts and
Foundation Trusts
(FTs), due to the likely impact of Brexit on staff and research
funding, Fitch
Ratings says.
As we have stated previously, the full impact of Brexit, and any
potential
ratings impact, will depend on the exit terms negotiated, which
remain
uncertain. For the higher education sector, a favourable exit
deal would limit
the reduction in research grants from EU funds. Even so,
restrictions on free
movement could reduce projected student demand and increase
pressure on
universities' revenues. The impact may be greater on English
than on Scottish
universities due to their different tuition fee arrangements for
non-UK EU
students, although we do not currently rate any Scottish
universities.
Unfavourable exit terms for universities could be rating
negative, primarily due
to lower research grants from EU funds. This would hinder the
recruitment and
retention of academic talent and could create difficulties in
collaborating with
EU countries on international research development. Press
reports indicate that
some UK institutions and academics have been asked to withdraw
from applications
for joint EU-funded research projects by their EU partners. This
would reduce
their appeal to more lucrative international students.
UK Universities could also lose access to EU regional
development, structural
and cohesion funds to build new infrastructure. Modernization
and expansion to
attract overseas students is one reason sector debt has
increased, reaching 26%
of income in FY14.
Reductions in EU funding could be mitigated by savings on
contributions for EU
funding from the UK government. However, EU funding has
significantly risen in
the last five years to 15% or more of UK universities' total
revenue, while
Britain's own national research budget is below international
averages and is
facing existing pressure.
An unfavourable exit with greater restrictions on inward
migration would also
have a more pronounced direct effect on student demand and staff
levels.
According to advocacy group Universities UK, 15% of teaching and
other staff at
British universities are non-British EU nationals. The ERASMUS
EU student
exchange programme accounts for about 5% of UK students. A
reduction in numbers
of EU students applying to UK universities would affect revenues
and may result
in pressure on ratings. Continued student demand from non-EU
countries could
partly mitigate this impact.
For the NHS, staffing is a key Brexit-related issue: 55,000 of
the NHS's 1.3
million workforce and 80,000 of the 1.3 million workers in adult
social care
come from the EU. The NHS is struggling to recruit enough staff,
with a shortage
of about 50,000 staff. The ability of providers and social care
services to
recruit EU staff will be crucial for Trusts and FTs to maintain
patient care
income from NHS Commissioners.
The UK has been able to develop its medical research through
collaboration
across the EU in the same way that higher education has
benefitted from access
to European talent and funding. Between 2007 and 2013, the UK
contributed
GBP5.4bn to EU R&D, while it received GBP8.8bn from the EU for
R&D and
innovation. As it is unlikely that NHS Trusts and FTs would be
able to cover the
shortfall if EU funds were no longer available, funds spent on
R&D would
probably be significantly reduced.
If UK pensioners currently living elsewhere in the EU lose local
healthcare
coverage under the Brexit terms, this may also increase demands
on the UK health
and social care sector if these individuals return to the UK.
If the Brexit vote leads to a UK economic slowdown, further cuts
to public
spending are a possibility. Although the health budget may
continue to be
protected, further cuts to social care would impact NHS Trust
and FT revenues
and may impact their ratings.
The level of oversight and support provided by the regulator and
other
Department of Health bodies will remain an important part of our
credit
assessment.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
