(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 19 (Fitch) The US high yield bond market has
doubled in size
since the end of 2008, currently totaling $1.5 trillion. Fitch
Ratings believes
this could create challenges relating to much higher volumes of
defaulted debt
during the next peak of the default cycle should default rates
approach levels
experienced at prior cycle peaks.
A spike in default volumes could result in restrained asset sale
activity by
distressed companies, lower market valuation multiples and
court-approved
valuations, low prices on asset sales by distressed issuers and
below-average
bond recovery rates. In addition, leveraged lending guidance is
likely to
reduce bank lender interest in providing DIP loans to bankrupt
companies and to
distressed companies with leverage higher than thresholds for an
adverse
regulatory risk rating.
Greater mobilization and fundraising of distressed debt
investment capital would
ease these pressures. Growth of distressed debt capital pools
has lagged growth
of high yield debt markets in absolute dollar amounts despite
robust distressed
debt funding. This would create a supply/demand imbalance of
distressed debt
should default rates approach prior peaks.
Fitch is forecasting a 6% 2016 US high yield bond default rate,
which would
translate into $90 billion of default volume. This would follow
a 2015 default
rate of 3.4% and $48 billion of volume. The two-year cumulative
rate and volume
would be 9.4% and $138 billion, respectively.
The current two-year 9.4% forecast default rate is well below
the two-year
cumulative 20.5% rate during the most recent default cycle peak
reached in the
2008 and 2009 recession. A 20.5% cumulative two-year rate in
the current
larger-sized high yield market would produce $333 billion of
defaults, compared
with $171 billion in 2008/2009.
<script id="infogram_0_92f57e43-7b4f-4a75-8452-0a9fa84066b5"
title="High Yield
Default Rate" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?sO5"
type="text/javascript">
Looking back to an earlier default cycle peak in 2001/2002, a
29.3% cumulative
default rate produced $188 billion of volume in the two-year
period. This
default spike was largely driven by a telecom and internet
sector bust.
Applying the same peak rate to today's universe translates into
$502 billion of
defaulted bond volume.
Today, telecom and all other sectors except the beleaguered
energy and
metals/mining sectors have below average default rates. The
trailing 12-month
high yield default rate, excluding energy and metals/mining
sectors, is
relatively low at 1.4%. We expect slow US GDP growth to persist
through 2017 and
a decline in default rates in 2017 as energy and coal sector
filings abate and
other sectors' rates remain low. However, a liquidity crisis,
unexpected global
event (e.g. sharper than anticipated China slowdown), or more
severe post-Brexit
vote spillover effects than we currently forecast could shift
that scenario.
Still, Fitch maintains that the near-term risk of a spike in
default rates and
ensuing flood of defaulted debt is small.
Distressed debt investment funds and private equity (PE) style
funds that target
distressed asset investments have been actively raising capital
over the past
seven years in anticipation of rising default rates and
increasing
opportunities. About $153 billion of funds is ready for the
distressed asset
class, according to Preqin data. This so-called "dry powder"
includes $56
billion in distressed debt funds as of March 2016 and $97
billion of distressed
PE fund dry powder as of July 2016, according to Preqin data.
It is unclear how quickly additional capital would be mobilized
if a downturn
led to much higher default volumes. There would likely be more
frequent debt to
equity swaps, with pre-petition creditors becoming the majority
stock holders
post-reorganization and less frequent new money investment in
the assets from
third parties and asset sales by distressed sellers. This is
similar to the
current market dynamic for energy and coal companies that have
filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy or are seeking to sell assets while in distress.
For further information, please see our special reports,
"Funding Trends for
Bankruptcy and Distressed Debt" dated May 23, 2016 and "U.S.
High Yield Default
Insight" dated June 16, 2016.
Contact:
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212-908-0581
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212-908-0286
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight (Energy Defaults Tally $13
Billion in May;
June TTM Default Rate Approaching 5%)
here
Funding Trends for Bankruptcy and Distressed Debt (DIP Financing
Available,
Fundraising Robust)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.