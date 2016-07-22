(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Katowice's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Katowice's sound liquidity and strong
debt ratios,
which we expect to be maintained over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in Katowice's strong capacity for
self-financing investments,
due to satisfactory fiscal performance and expected significant
capital revenue.
The ratings also reflect expected strong growth in debt
servicing over the
medium term, which is mitigated by the city's high liquidity
buffers and prudent
debt policy.
Our base case scenario expects Katowice's operating performance
to remain
satisfactory, fuelled by growing income and local tax revenue
due to expected
national economic growth. We forecast the operating balance to
average PLN200m
annually, or 11% of operating revenue in 2016-2019, excluding
some non-recurring
operating revenue.
The city's operating result in 2016 will be supported by one-off
revenue from
the property transfer tax. As a result, the city's operating
balance is
projected to total PLN225m, or 13.5% of operating revenue and
excluding the
one-off items, PLN185m or 11% (2015 without one-off revenue:
PLN182m or 12.2%
respectively). The latter would be in line with the average
operating margins in
2011-2014.
Operating expenditure is under pressure, and without the one-off
revenue, opex
growth would be comparable to operating revenue growth. As a
result, an
inability to constrain operating expenditure growth could be
rating-negative.
As with all other municipalities in Poland, Katowice launched a
central
government "Family 500+" programme in April 2016. The flow of
funds from the
central government, inflating both sides of the budget by about
PLN70m in 2016,
will be neutral to Katowice's operating balance. The programme
launch also means
comparison of the operating and current margin ratios, and the
debt-to-current
revenue ratios, between 2015 and 2016 will be less than
meaningful.
For 2016-2019 we forecast Katowice will spend PLN1.4bn on capex,
ie about
17%-20% of total expenditure. Half of the capex will be on
roads, more than 20%
on public transport, and the remainder on sport, culture and
thermos-modernisation. We expect that on average over 50% of
investment
financing will come from the city's current balance and about
35% from capital
revenue. The rest will be covered by available cash (from 2016)
and additional
debt (from 2017).
We expect the city's liquidity to remain sound in the medium
term, which is
positive for the ratings. Investment will absorb part of its
significant cash
reserves (2015: PLN262m), but still leaving a sound cash balance
of PLN200m by
2019. Cash reserves should still significantly exceed projected
debt service,
even though the latter is likely to increase to PLN65m by 2019
(2015: PLN33m) as
two European Investment Bank (EIB) loans totalling PLN400m start
to be redeemed
from 2016.
Katowice's direct debt is likely to fall to PLN650m in 2016, in
line with the
EIB redemption, before gradually increasing to PLN720m in
2018-2019. Debt is,
however, unlikely to exceed 45% of current revenue, similar to
levels reported
in 2013-2015. The debt payback ratio (direct
risk-to-current-balance) should
remain healthy at a moderate three to four years in 2016-2019
(2015: three
years), below the city's weighted average debt maturity of about
18 years.
The city is the centre of a large Katowice conurbation, with 2
million
inhabitants out of 4.6 million in the whole Slaskie region. The
city's economy
is well diversified and service-orientated, with 67.8% of gross
value added and
77% of employment from this sector in 2013 and 2014,
respectively (both above
the national average of 63.4% and 52%, respectively). GDP per
capita in the
Katowice sub-region in 2013 was 138.1% of the national average,
ranking it the
eighth-largest out of 72 sub-regions and translating into the
city's high tax
revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Katowice improves its operating
performance
with an operating balance at above 15% of operating revenue on a
sustained basis
and if it maintains a debt payback ratio of below three years.
Conversely, a sharper-than-expected deterioration in the city's
debt payback
ratio to above eight years, due to a sustained weakening in the
operating margin
or a significant rise in the city's direct debt to above 70% of
current revenue,
could result in negative rating action.
