(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Assurance
Company Ltd's (PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA'. The agency
has also affirmed Prudential Plc's (Prudential) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+' and senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Prudential's US
subsidiaries Jackson
National Life Insurance Company's and Jackson National Life
Insurance Company of
New York's (collectively, JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks
on the group's
Long-Term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of
ratings actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Prudential's strong and resilient capital
position,
operational scale and strong business position in each of its
key markets: the
UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash generation and a
strategy
focused on high-margin products with short pay-back periods and
a profitable
asset management business. Prudential's ratings also benefit
from the group's
geographical diversification across the UK, US and 15 countries
in Asia.
The group's score on Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model is
'extremely
strong' based on end-2015 results. At end-2015, Prudential's
Insurance Groups
Directive (IGD) regulatory solvency ratio was estimated at 250%,
its Solvency II
coverage ratio at 193%, and its UK with-profits fund working
capital was
GBP7.6bn.
Prudential's leading position and strong brand in the group's
core markets are
positive rating factors. In the UK, Prudential is a leading
company in the
with-profits savings market and Prudential's in-house asset
manager, M&G, is one
of the largest asset managers in the UK.
Fitch expects "Brexit" to drive widespread credit pressure, as
life insurers
tend to be sensitive to deterioration of the market values of
their assets.
Sustained economic weakness leading to material deterioration in
the market
values of assets or lower demand for business could place UK
insurers at risk of
downgrades.
In the US, under the banner of Jackson National Life (JNL),
Prudential is one of
the main sellers of variable and fixed annuities. In Asia, the
group has
established one of the strongest franchises of a western
company. Asia continues
to contribute over half of the group's new business
contributions (2015: 57%)
and we believe Prudential is well placed to exploit the low
penetration of the
Asian insurance markets and benefit from rising personal wealth
across the
region.
In 2009-2012, Prudential experienced particularly rapid growth
in sales of
variable annuities (VAs) through its US subsidiary. Fitch
believes that VA
products with embedded options and guarantees give rise to risks
that are
complex, long-tailed, and difficult to price, hedge and reserve
for. However,
Fitch recognises Prudential's record of pricing discipline and
effective risk
hedging on VAs through economic cycles, and the rebalancing of
sales from
traditional VAs to the group's lower-risk Elite Access product.
Fitch views Prudential's earnings power and cash generation as
strong,
reflecting the group's focus on high-margin products with short
payback periods.
Return on equity was 21% in 2015, which is more than
commensurate with the
rating level.
Prudential is exposed to significant credit risk through the
credit portfolios
backing its non-profit business, including annuities in the US
and the UK. A
worsening in actual or expected credit defaults or rating
downgrades on these
portfolios, which had a combined market value of GBP78bn at
end-2015, is an
inherent risk. Changes in life expectancy will be a driver of
long-term
profitability, as the group is exposed to potential longevity
improvements on
its large annuity business in the UK.
We consider JNL and PAC as 'core' to the group under our rating
methodology,
based on a history of supporting group objectives, centralised
risk, capital and
decision-making functions and the resulting geographical
diversification
benefits. Both entities are material, with the US representing
41% of the
group's insurance operating profit in 2015 and the UK
representing 29%.
Given JNL's 'core' status within the group and the potential
group support that
Fitch assumes, JNL is rated at the same level as Prudential.
However, JNL's
credit profile suggests that its ratings would be lower on a
standalone basis.
As the VA business continues to grow and JNL's influence on the
group increases
in terms of capital and earnings, its lower standalone rating
could exert more
influence on the overall group's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
fall in
Prudential's Prism score to the low end of the 'very strong'
category, triggered
for example by rapid growth in the US VA business;
Fitch-calculated financial
leverage over 25% (end-2015: 17%); or material crystallisation
of credit risk,
longevity risk or adverse policyholder behaviour.
Following the UK vote to leave the European Union, the UK
sovereign rating was
downgraded to 'AA'/Negative. A further one-notch downgrade of
the UK would not
automatically lead to any rating actions on Prudential or its
subsidiaries due
to the group's global diversification. However, a multiple-notch
downgrade of
the UK could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's ratings (see:
Fitch Affirms
Prudential Plc's IFS at 'AA'; Outlook Stable dated 30 June 2016
on
www.fitchratings.com).
A downgrade of Prudential would trigger a downgrade of JNL and
PAC. As Fitch
factors group support into JNL's rating, which would be lower on
a standalone
basis, JNL's ratings could also be downgraded if, in Fitch's
view, there were a
decline in the strategic importance of JNL to Prudential.
Prudential has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
insurance groups and
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Prudential
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Junior subordinated debt and perpetual subordinated capital
securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
PAC
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-Term IFS rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
Long-Term IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes: affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Medium-term notes: affirmed at 'AA'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Sam Mageed (Prudential group)
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA (JNL)
Director
+1 312 368 2089
Fitch Ratings Limited
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analysts
David Prowse (Prudential group)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA (JNL)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
