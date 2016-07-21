(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published
PT Astra Otoparts
Tbk's (AUTO) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. At
the same time, the agency has assigned a rating of 'AA-(idn)' to
AUTO's proposed
issue of up to IDR800bn of medium-term notes (MTN).
AUTO's National Long-Term Rating includes a one-notch uplift due
to its strong
strategic and operational links with its 80% shareholder, PT
Astra International
Tbk (Astra), in line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage
methodology.
AUTO's standalone 'A+(idn)' profile is underpinned by its robust
business
profile and solid credit metrics. It has a diverse range of
products, strong
brand image and earnings diversification from its growing
trading division,
while maintaining healthy levels of debt relative to earnings.
The proposed MTN are rated at the same level as AUTO's National
Long-Term Rating
as the bonds would constitute senior unsecured obligations of
the company, which
has a reasonably low level of secured debt relative to its
EBITDA. AUTO plans to
use the proceeds from the issuance to fund working capital.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leader; Resilient Income: AUTO is the largest automotive
parts
manufacturer in Indonesia by revenue and capacity, while its
Shop & Drive chain
is the largest auto parts retailer with 363 outlets at end-2015.
AUTO is a
market leader in several product categories - notably in the
battery and shock
absorber markets. AUTO is both an original equipment
manufacturer (OEM) and
replacement equipment manufacturer (REM). This diversification
supports AUTO's
business profile as after-sales REM demand is more resilient and
helps to offset
any weakness in demand for new equipment.
Trading Offsets Manufacturing Weakness: AUTO's manufacturing
business, which
supplies OEM components to auto makers and accounts for about
60% of total
revenue, is under pressure because auto sales in Indonesia
declined in 2015 and
are only just bottoming out. However, its trading division,
which provides
replacement parts, has proven to be more resilient - revenue in
this segment
rose 4% in 2015 and trading's share of total revenue rose to 45%
in 2015 from
41% in 2014. Fitch expects trading to account for a greater
share of revenue as
recovery in auto sales is likely to be gradual while the demand
for replacement
parts is relatively resilient.
Robust Financial Profile: AUTO's net debt/EBITDA stood at 0.4x
at end-2015, with
FFO-adjusted leverage at just 1.3x and fixed-charge coverage at
6x. We believe
this conservative capital structure is sustainable as the
company plans to scale
back on expansion over the next two to three years. However, the
company's high
annual capex requirement of IDR500bn-1trn will restrict free
cash flow. AUTO's
IDR2.8trn of unused committed facilities at end-2015 is ample to
service
maturities due in the short term.
Parental Support: We believe there are strong operating and
strategic linkages
between AUTO and Astra. These include reputational risks from
carrying the same
brand name, a significant degree of overlap in board
composition, and
integration of AUTO's components in Astra's automotive business,
which spans
manufacturing, distribution, and auto-financing activities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AUTO include:
- gradual recovery in Indonesia's automotive sales from 2017
- oil price assumption according to price deck, with 90%
correlation between
plastic and oil prices (2016: USD35 per barrel (b), 2017:
USD45/b, 2018:
USD55/b, 2019: USD65/b)
- lead prices according to BMI Research forecasts (2016:
USD1,800 per tonne,
2017: USD1,850/t, 2018: USD1,900/t, 2019: USD1,950/t)
- steel according to BMI Research forecasts (2016: USD490/t,
2017: USD510/t,
2018: USD525/t, 2019: USD540/t)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- free cash flow turning positive on a sustained basis
- improvement in EBITDA margin to 9% (2015: 7%) on a sustained
basis
- strengthening of relationship with or support from Astra.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- weakening of linkage to or support from Astra or significant
weakening in
Fitch's assessment of Astra's credit profile
- FFO net leverage increasing to above 2.0x (2015: 0.36x) on a
sustained basis
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
