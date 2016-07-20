(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 20 (Fitch) Downside risks for Turkish banks'
credit profiles
and ratings have increased as a result of the country's
attempted military coup
and the greater political polarisation that appears to be
following in its
aftermath, Fitch Ratings says. Turkish banks' credit profiles
are sensitive to
country risks, access to foreign credit markets and the lira
exchange rate.
At the same time, we continue to view the Turkish banking sector
as
fundamentally sound, as reflected in the investment-grade
ratings of most large
lenders, and do not expect any sharp movements in banks'
financial metrics in
the near term. There has been little evidence of deposit
instability triggered
by the attempted coup, and the central bank has indicated its
readiness to
provide liquidity support to the sector.
Turkish banks' dependence on foreign market access results from
their high level
of short-term external debt. We see the level of
foreign-currency liquidity at
Fitch-rated banks as generally adequate and broadly sufficient
to cover
short-term foreign-currency liabilities due within one year.
However, any
significant weakening in creditor sentiment, resulting in net
capital outflows,
would be likely to put banks' FX liquidity under some pressure,
and would also
probably result in further depreciation of the lira. At
end-1Q16, banks
accounted for USD170bn of Turkey's USD416bn external debt, with
USD100bn of this
(including both market funding and more stable sources) maturing
within 12
months.
The sharp drop in the lira following the attempted coup
highlights the banking
sector's exposure to foreign-currency lending risks, with
FX-denominated loans
making up around a third of the total sector portfolio.
Following the
significant depreciation of the lira in recent years, banks are
likely to suffer
some losses on these exposures. But we expect these losses to be
manageable in
volume and recognised over time, given the loans' typically
long-term natures
and repayment structures. A further sharp deterioration of the
lira would,
however, increase risks to banks' asset quality and put pressure
on capital
ratios as a result of the increase in the lira value of FX
loans.
Individual banks' asset quality ratios could also come under
renewed pressure
from exposure to the troubled tourism sector, which could suffer
further from
the increased political instability. However, on a sector basis,
banks' tourism
lending is small (around 3% of loans), while the thawing of
relations with
Russia could provide some respite in terms of tourist flows.
The sovereign rating is also a key sensitivity for most Turkish
bank ratings.
The ratings of 10 foreign-owned banks are driven by shareholder
support but
capped at the 'BBB' Country Ceiling, while the ratings of five
domestically
owned lenders are driven by their standalone strength at the
'BBB-' level and
are sensitive to negative rating action on the Turkish
sovereign's
Foreign-Currency IDR. Whether the events of the last few days
translate into
sovereign rating pressure will depend on the extent to which the
government's
reaction deepens political divisions and weakens institutional
independence.
