(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned a
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's
(CIMBT; AA-(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) short-term debenture programme
of THB34bn.
This programme will replace CIMBT's existing THB34bn short-term
debenture
programme, which expires on 29 July 2016. Debentures issued
under the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued
in separate
tranches. Proceeds will be used for its banking businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as CIMBT's National
Short-Term Rating
of 'F1+(tha)' as the issuance under the programme will
constitute direct
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank.
The National Ratings of CIMBT reflect Fitch's view of a high
probability that
the bank would receive extraordinary support from its
Malaysia-based parent,
CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB), if required. Fitch sees CIMBT as a
strategically
important subsidiary of CIMB - based on the latter's near-full
ownership (93.7%)
of the Thai bank, their name sharing, strong integration and
evidence of
operational and financial support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Short-Term Rating on CIMBT's programme is the
highest on the
national scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible.
CIMBT's National Ratings are support-driven. Therefore, material
changes in the
credit profile at CIMB are likely to have a similar effect on
the National
Ratings of CIMBT.
An indication of material weakening of CIMB's propensity to
provide
extraordinary support to CIMBT could result in a downgrade of
the National
Ratings. For example, this could result from a significant
reduction in
ownership or level of commitment to provide financial support.
However, Fitch
does not view this as likely in the near term.
Other ratings of CIMBT are unaffected and are as follows:
CIMBT:
- National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Short-Term Ratings on short-term debt programme at
'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2)
at 'A+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 February 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15
July 2016 (pub.
20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria --
Effective 4/28/2015 to
7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.