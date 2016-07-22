(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/WARSAW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
Region of Malopolska's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-', Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'A' and National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation is based on Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
region's sound operating performance and moderate debt levels in
the medium term
with healthy debt service ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs reflect the region's solid strategic and financial
management, sound
operating performance, strong self-financing capacity of
investments and high
flexibility on expenditure.
Fitch forecasts Malopolska's operating results will remain solid
in 2016-2019,
with an average operating balance of about PLN120m, or 13%-14%
of operating
revenue, which is broadly in line with last five years' results.
This will be
supported by growth in income tax revenue, due to the projected
growth of the
national economy. The region's operating performance will also
be driven by the
administration's intention to keep operating expenditure growth
under control
and to finance new investments with the region's own resources.
In 2015 Malopolska posted a high operating balance of PLN126m,
which accounted
for 15.6% of operating revenue or a still high 13.8% when
excluding PLN17m of
one-off revenue items, such as the VAT refund relating to the
purchase of
rolling stocks. This strong operating balance, together with
higher-than-originally planned EU grants, allowed the region to
post a budget
surplus of PLN29.3m (2.6% of total revenue). This allowed the
region to repay
its debt, which fell to PLN413m or 51% of current revenue in
2015, from PLN436m
in 2014.
Fitch projects that Malopolska's investment spending in
2016-2019 could total
PLN2.9bn (on average PLN700m annually or 45% of annual total
expenditure), as
the region has started to roll out investments under the
2014-2020 EU budget.
Fitch assumes that the region will continue to receive
significant EU funds to
co-finance its investments. Consequently, Malopolska's share of
investment
financing will be covered by capital revenue (70%), the current
balance (20%)
and new debt (10%).
Fitch expects Malopolska's direct debt to remain moderate in
2016-2019, at below
65% of current revenue, although it will grow by about PLN50m
annually and reach
PLN600m in 2019. Fitch expects the region's debt service ratios
to remain
strong. Debt service, projected to average PLN60m annually
(principal and
interests), is likely to be covered about 2x by the operating
balance. The
debt-to-current balance ratio, although expected to weaken to
around six years
(3.3 years in 2015), should remain below the region's final debt
maturity (up to
15 years).
Similar to other Polish regions, Malopolska is characterised by
high flexibility
on its operating spending, as reflected in the moderate
proportion of fixed
operating costs in the regional budget (staff costs averaged 29%
of total opex
in 2013-2015). This balances the region's limited
revenue-raising flexibility,
as income tax rates are decided by the State (revenue from this
source averaged
47% of operating revenue in 2013-2015).
The region's economy is well diversified and
services-orientated, with 66.7% of
gross value added represented by the service sector (above the
national average
of 63.4%). Malopolska contributed 7.7% to national GDP in 2013,
making it the
fifth-largest contributor among the 16 Polish regions. However,
due to its high
population (3.36 million), its GDP per capita was about 11.3%
below national
average. The region's unemployment rate of 8.4% at end-2015 was
also below the
national average (9.8%).
Malopolska operates under a predictable regulatory regime. The
region is
transparent in its operations, supported by the publication of
long-term
financial projections and regular disclosure of annual accounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the sovereign ratings, accompanied by the region's
solid operating
performance, declining pressure on debt-funded capex and low
indirect risk,
could trigger an upgrade of Malopolska's ratings.
The ratings could be downgraded if Malopolska's operating
performance
consistently weakens and direct and indirect debt grows above
80% of current
revenue on a sustained basis.
