(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zhuhai
Huafa Group Co.,
Ltd's (Huafa) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings at
'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency also affirmed the 'BBB' rating of Huarui Investment
Holding Company
Limited's (Huarui) CNY1.5bn 5.25% senior unsecured bonds due
2018, which are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huafa.
Huafa's ratings are credit-linked with, but not equalised to,
Fitch's internal
credit assessment of Zhuhai Municipality. This is due to Huafa's
100%-municipality ownership, strong municipal oversight of
Huafa's financials
and the strategic importance of Huafa's public-sector business
to the
municipality. These factors suggest a strong likelihood of
extraordinary support
from the municipality for Huafa, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Zhuhai's Solid Creditworthiness: Zhuhai Municipality has a
satisfactory budget
performance, diversified socio-economic profile and is
strategically important,
as highlighted by its inclusion in several national-level
economic zones,
including the Zhuhai Free Trade Zone and China (Guangdong) Pilot
Free-Trade
Zone. These strengths are partially mitigated by its relatively
small economic
size and contingent liabilities arising from Zhuhai's
state-owned entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: Huafa is registered as a
wholly state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese law and the Zhuhai
State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) has full
control over Huafa.
Legally, the public-sector entity can be liquidated or made
bankrupt and
employees are not civil servants. The government has advised it
does not plan to
dilute its shareholding in Huafa.
Strategic Importance Attributes Stronger: Huafa plays an
important role in
implementing the government's urban planning and development
blueprint. The
company helps the municipality with large-scale social-housing
projects and
urban developments, such as the Shizimen Central Business
District. Huafa also
owns majority shares in Zhuhai Financial Investment - a key
municipality-owned
investment holding platform for financial institutions and
industrial-equity
investment.
Control Attributes Stronger: Wholly owned by municipality,
Zhuhai SASAC has
decision-making power over Huafa's major investment and
financing choices.
Huafa's board of directors are mostly appointed by the municipal
government,
which also closely monitors its financing plan and indebtedness
levels. In
addition, Huafa is required to regularly report its operational
and financial
results to the municipality.
Government Integration attributes Midrange: Huafa's financials
are not
consolidated into the government budget, but the government has
provided the
company with significant capital injections and subsidies.
Huafa's parent-level
received capital injections totalling approximately CNY6bn from
municipality to
support its urban development operation between 2012-2015,
accounting for around
27.4% of parent-level capex during this period. In addition, the
municipal
government has authorised Huafa to conduct primary land
development in
large-scale urban development projects, which accounted for an
average of 17% of
group revenue and 33% gross profit over the previous three
years.
Rapid Expansion Increasing Risk: The company's ambitious
expansion plans have
increased its execution risk and financial burden. Huafa's
property business
could also potentially be exposed to cyclical fluctuations and
sector-characteristic volatility. Nevertheless, Fitch believes
the risks are
limited, as Huafa only owns 27.23% of its listed property arm.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Zhuhai Municipality, as
well as a stronger
or more explicit support commitment from the municipality, may
trigger positive
rating action on Huafa.
Rating Downgrade: Significant weakening of Huafa's strategic
importance to the
municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding,
and/or reduced
explicit and implicit municipality support, may result in a
downgrade. A
downgrade could also result from the municipality's weaker
fiscal performance or
increased indebtedness, leading to deterioration in its
creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
