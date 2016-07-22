(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Thailand's Long-Term
Local Currency (LTLC) IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign
Currency (LTFC) IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Thailand's senior local
currency bonds have been downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency (STFC)
IDR at 'F2'.
Fitch has assigned a new Short-term Local Currency (STLC) IDR of
'F2'. The issue
ratings on Thailand's Short-Term foreign currency securities
have also been
affirmed at 'F2'.
The downgrade of Thailand's LTLC IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
reflects the following
key rating drivers:
In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, and as part of a broader portfolio
review, Fitch
concluded that Thailand's credit profile no longer supports a
notching up of the
LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects Fitch's view that
neither of the two
key factors cited in the criteria that support upward notching
of the LTLC IDR
are present for Thailand. Those two key factors are: (i) strong
public finance
fundamentals relative to external finance fundamentals; and (ii)
previous
preferential treatment of LC creditors relative to FC creditors.
Assignment of a STLC IDR
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'F2' to Thailand is consistent
with Fitch's
approach to assigning ST ratings by using its LT/ST Rating
Correspondence table
to map the STLC IDR from the LTLC rating scale. According to
Fitch's Rating
Definitions, the Fitch Rating Correspondence Table is "a guide
only and
variations from this correspondence will occur". However,
variations to this
approach are rare in the case of sovereign ratings.
Thailand's STLC IDR is derived from the mapping to its revised
LTLC IDR of
'BBB+' and was assigned as part of the portfolio review
referenced above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Thailand's external and public finances stand out as strengths
relative to 'BBB'
rated peers, and have remained robust despite a string of
domestic and external
economic shocks. However, weak growth prospects and an uncertain
political
environment weaken the credit profile.
External Finances Further Strengthen
Thailand's current account balance rose to a surplus of 8.0% of
GDP in 2015,
driven by lower oil prices, rapid tourism growth, and weak
import demand.
International reserves have increased by over 10% year to date,
as of May
2016.The benefits of Thailand's strong external balance sheet
was evident during
recent bouts of financial market volatility, as other emerging
markets faced
economic and financial disruptions from rapid reversals of
capital inflows.
Sound Public Finances
Thailand's general government balance was in surplus at 0.2% of
GDP in fiscal
year (FY) 2015 (end-September). Fitch expects stimulatory
measures undertaken by
the government and an increase in capital expenditure to reduce
the general
government balance to a deficit of 0.8% of GDP in FY16. Fitch
expects gross
general government debt to rise to 33.1% of GDP in FY18, still
low compared with
the 'BBB' median of 42.2%. Overall public debt should increase
more quickly due
to the government's multi-year infrastructure development plan,
which is
financed primarily through government guaranteed borrowing by
state-owned
enterprises. The plan prioritises THB1.8trn (13% of GDP) worth
of public finance
projects between FY15 and FY22.
Public Investment To Spur Growth
Fitch expects the Thai economy to grow 2.9% in 2016 and 3.2% in
2017. Fitch
expects consumption to strengthen as farm incomes improve, after
the effect of a
severe drought dissipates. Public investment in 1Q16 was over
50% higher than in
1Q14, and appears to have sparked an improvement in business
confidence and
private investment over the past six months. Fitch also expects
strong tourism
growth to boost the services sector, although at a slower pace
than in 2015.
Structural Growth Challenges
High household debt, an aging population and declining export
competitiveness
could weigh on economic growth in the medium term. The
government has undertaken
measures to improve growth prospects, including infrastructure
investment and
creating special economic zones and tax credits for 10 target
industries.
Political Uncertainty
Fitch considers there are still potential risks of economic
disturbances that
could arise from tension between political and social factions
in Thailand, as
demonstrated by anti-government protests in 2013 and 2014. A
referendum on the
country's constitution is due to be held on 7 August 2016, and
the military
government has indicated a general election will take place in
2017. The
prospects of an outcome that could resolve political and social
divides remain
unclear.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Thailand a score equivalent to a
rating of
'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect political
uncertainty over the terms
and timing of Thailand's transition back to civilian rule, and
risks to economic
stability from the country's ongoing political divisions.
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect strengths in
Thailand's external
finances not captured in the SRM, including the large net
creditor position and
strong external liquidity
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in growth above expectations without
the emergence of
imbalances.
- Resolution of social and political cleavages sufficient in
scale to improve
governance and development indicators.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Renewed political instability on a scale sufficient to have a
significant
impact on Thailand's economy.
- A sharp and sustained rise in Thailand's government debt
ratios, for example
due to a fiscal deterioration or materialisation of contingent
liabilities on
the sovereign balance sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
