LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has applied its revised
Sovereign Criteria
dated 18 July 2016 to conduct a global review of the notching
relationship
between sovereign Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) and Long-Term
Foreign Currency
(LTFC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), review existing Short-Term
Foreign
Currency (STFC) IDRs and assign new Short-Term Local Currency
(STLC) IDRs. In an
approved variation from criteria, the review did not include
LTFC IDRs. Rating
actions as a result of the review are detailed in the attached
spreadsheet.
Fitch has downgraded 23 LTLC IDRs, upgraded eight STFC IDRs and
downgraded one
STFC IDR. All other LTLC IDRs and STFC IDRs have been affirmed.
The issue
ratings on Long-term senior unsecured Local Currency (LC) bonds
have been
affirmed or downgraded based on corresponding IDR rating
actions. The issue
ratings on Short-term Foreign Currency (FC) bonds have been
affirmed based on
corresponding IDR rating actions.
Fitch's revised Sovereign Criteria cites two key factors that
may support an
upward notching of the LTLC relative to the LTFC IDR. These
factors are: (i)
strong public finance fundamentals relative to external finance
fundamentals;
and (ii) previous preferential treatment, if any, of LC
creditors relative to FC
creditors. This revised guidance on notching reflects Fitch's
assessment that
credit risk profiles of sovereigns in LC and FC debt are
typically aligned, a
view that is partly informed by recent empirical evidence as
concerns sovereign
defaults.
In reviewing the global portfolio, Fitch determined that neither
of the key
factors was supportive of notching the LTLC ratings of 23
sovereigns that
previously had notching uplifts. As a result, LTLC IDRs for
these 23 sovereigns
were downgraded. Chile (LTLC IDR AA-), New Zealand (LTLC IDR
AA+) and Peru (LTLC
IDR A-) are now the only sovereigns with LTLC ratings notched up
from their LTFC
ratings, all by one notch.
Fitch's revised Sovereign Criteria also introduced new
guidelines to 'mapping'
from the Long-term (LT) rating scale to the Short-term (ST)
rating scale, where
an option of ST ratings exists. Specifically, Fitch's published
LT/ST rating
correspondence table allows options at 'A+' ('F1' or 'F1+'),
'A-' ('F2' or 'F1')
and 'BBB' ('F3' or 'F2'). For STFC IDRs, Fitch will choose the
higher of the two
options if the sovereign has a Reserve Currency Flexibility
(RCF) score of
greater than zero, or an International Liquidity Ratio (ILR) of
greater than
100%. For STLC IDRs, Fitch will always choose the higher of the
two options.
The RCF score is based on the share of currencies in global
official foreign
exchange reserves, as reported by the International Monetary
Fund, and currently
includes the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound,
Canadian dollar,
Australian dollar and Swiss franc. The ILR ratio is calculated
by Fitch to
express a country's liquid external assets as a percentage of
its liquid
external liabilities.
In reviewing the global portfolio, Fitch upgraded eight and
downgraded one
sovereign STFC IDRs where an option of STFC ratings existed
based on RCF scores
or ILRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to changes in LTLC IDRs are as
follows:
- Changes in LTFC IDRs
- Changes in the key factors or supporting factors for notching
up of LTLC IDRs
from LTFC IDRs
The main factors that could lead to changes in STFC IDRs or STLC
IDRs are as
follows:
- Changes in LTFC IDRs (for STFC IDRs)
- Changes in LTLC IDRs (for STLC IDRs)
Sovereign-specific LTFC IDR sensitivities are contained in
Fitch's published
Rating Action Commentaries announcing ratings decisions.
