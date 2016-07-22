(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) IDR at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue
ratings on
Austria's long-term senior unsecured local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'AA+'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency (STFC) IDR
has been affirmed
at 'F1+' and a new Short-Term Local Currency (STLC) IDR of 'F1+'
has been
assigned. The issue ratings on Austria's short-term foreign
currency commercial
paper have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Austria is 5 August 2016, but Fitch believes that
changes to our
criteria warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this
is laid out below.
Fitch will publish a more detailed country-specific report
outlining its
rationale for these rating actions within 10 working days of
this Rating Action
Commentary.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review, and focused on three
areas, namely the
assignment of STLC IDRs, the review of existing STFC IDRs and
the review of the
notching relationship between existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term
Foreign Currency
(LTFC) IDRs. The committee approved a variation from criteria on
the basis that
the review applied all relevant sections of our criteria related
to the above
rating types but did not apply the sections of the criteria
related to LTFC
IDRs, as the latter were not included in the scope of this
review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Austria's LTLC IDR at 'AA+' reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, the credit profile of Austria does
not support a
notching up of the LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects
Fitch's view that
neither of the two key factors cited in the criteria that
support upward
notching of the LTLC IDR are present for Austria. Those two key
factors are: (i)
strong public finance fundamentals relative to external finance
fundamentals,
and (ii) previous preferential treatment of LC creditors
relative to FC
creditors. Additionally, Austria is a member of the eurozone
currency union,
which constrains the LTLC IDR at the same level as the LTFC IDR.
The affirmation of Austria's STFC IDR at 'F1+' reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Austria's STFC IDR is derived from
the mapping to
the sovereign's LTFC IDR of 'AA+'.
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'F1+' to Austria reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
-The assignment of the STLC IDR is consistent with Fitch's
approach to assigning
ST ratings by using its LT/ST Rating Correspondence table to map
the STLC IDR
from the LTLC rating scale. According to Fitch's Rating
Definitions, the Fitch
Rating Correspondence Table is "a guide only and variations from
this
correspondence will occur". However, variations to this approach
are rare in the
case of sovereign ratings.
Austria's STLC IDR is derived from the mapping to the
sovereign's LTLC IDR of
'AA+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a change in the LTLC IDR are
as follows:
-A change in the LTFC IDR
-A change in the key factors or supporting factors for notching
up of the LTLC
IDR from the LTFC IDR
The main factors that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR or
the STLC IDR are
as follows:
-A change in the LTFC IDR (for the STFC IDR)
-A change in the LTLC IDR (for the STLC IDR)
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated
5 February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated 5
February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
assumptions was not included as part of this review.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Austria - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009310
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.