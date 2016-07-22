(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) IDR at 'BB+' with a Negative Outlook. The
Short-Term Foreign
Currency (STFC) IDR has been affirmed at 'B' and a new
Short-Term Local Currency
(STLC) IDR of 'B' has been assigned.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
change in our
criteria that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. The next
scheduled review date for Fitch's sovereign rating on Azerbaijan
is 26 August
2016, but Fitch believes that a portfolio review is now
warranted based on
recent changes to our criteria.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review following recent
changes to our
criteria, and focused on three areas, namely the assignment of
STLC IDRs, the
review of existing STFC IDRs and the review of the notching
relationship between
existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDRs.
The committee
approved a variation from criteria on the basis that the review
applied all
relevant sections of our criteria related to the above rating
types but did not
apply the sections of the criteria related to LTFC IDRs, as the
latter were not
included in the scope of this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Azerbaijan's LTLC IDR at 'BB+' reflects the
following key
rating driver:
- In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign
Rating Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Azerbaijan's credit profile
does not support
a notching up of the LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects
Fitch's view
that neither of the two key factors cited in the criteria that
support upward
notching of the LTLC IDR are present for Azerbaijan. Those two
key factors are:
(i) strong public finance fundamentals relative to external
finance
fundamentals; and (ii) previous preferential treatment of LC
creditors relative
to FC creditors.
The affirmation of Azerbaijan's STFC IDR at 'B' reflects the
following key
rating driver:
- In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign
Rating Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Azerbaijan's STFC IDR is
derived from the
mapping to the sovereign's LTFC IDR of 'BB+'.
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'B' to Azerbaijan reflects the
following key
rating driver and its weight:
HIGH
The assignment of the STLC IDR is consistent with Fitch's
approach to assigning
ST ratings by using its Long-Term/Short-Term Rating
Correspondence table to map
the STLC IDR from the LTLC rating scale. According to Fitch's
Rating
Definitions, the Fitch Rating Correspondence Table is "a guide
only and
variations from this correspondence will occur". However,
variations to this
approach are rare in the case of sovereign ratings.
Azerbaijan's STLC IDR is derived from the mapping to the
sovereign's LTLC IDR of
'BB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a change in the LTLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR
- A change in the key factors or supporting factors for notching
up of the LTLC
IDR from the LTFC IDR
The main factors that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR or
the STLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR (for the STFC IDR)
- A change in the LTLC IDR (for the STLC IDR)
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated
26 February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated 26
February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
assumptions was not included as part of this review.
