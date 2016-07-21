(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed International
Personal
Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+', Short-Term
IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
IPF's IDRs reflect the group's IPF's significant exposure to
credit risk and
adverse regulatory developments in its major markets. They also
reflect IPF's
profitable franchise in unsecured consumer lending in emerging
markets and its
low - albeit increasing - balance sheet leverage.
Conducting unsecured lending to consumers of low credit standing
in emerging
market countries carries inherent risks. Loan impairment is
consistently high,
and the group can at times be exposed to unexpected regulatory
pronouncements,
as demonstrated in 2015 by the introduction of new rate-capping
legislation in
both Poland and Slovakia.
In Poland, IPF's largest single market, this has required
reworking of the
group's local product offering, while in Slovakia the group has
elected to
withdraw from new lending altogether, but group management has
significant
experience in adapting its business model around such
circumstances.
IPF's performance remained stable in 2015. Reported pre-tax
profit was stable at
GBP100.2m, but prior to exchange rate movements, incremental
investment costs in
the group's digital business and exceptional costs (principally
in relation to
the closure of the Slovakian business), showed a 10%
improvement. Significant
arrears are a feature of IPF's business model, with the group
maintaining a
target impairment-to-revenue ratio of 25%-30%. However, there is
limited
volatility in impairment, which is adequately provided for and
priced into the
group's lending.
Revenue growth was most significant in Mexico in 2015, and this
remains one of
the group's geographic areas of greater growth potential, as
some of its
European markets are by now more mature. Expansion is also
expected in IPF's
digital business, a combination of the group's own 2014
'hapiloans' development
in Poland and the geographically wider operations of MCB
Finance, a consumer
finance company acquired in 2015. IPF does not hedge accounting
profits or
losses on its overseas earnings, which had a net negative impact
in 2015, but
which could draw benefit from recent sterling weakness.
IPF has calculated that applying the new Polish pricing regime
to its loan
portfolio written in the 12 months to 30 June 2015 would have
reduced its profit
by approximately GBP30m, but estimates that mitigating
strategies within its
subsequently revised product structure could offset up to half
the negative
financial impact. The legislation was signed in August 2015, but
only became
operative from March 2016, so has yet to impact reported
results, with customer
and competitor responses further influences on the total final
effect.
IPF's total equity declined 9.5% in 2015 to GBP327m, as
dividends, the
repurchase of own shares and exchange losses on foreign currency
translation
exceeded net income. In conjunction with incurring GBP20.4m of
goodwill on the
acquisition of MCB Finance, this increased the ratio of
debt-to-tangible equity
to 1.98x (from 1.36x), but Fitch regards this as still
adequately conservative
for a lending business, notwithstanding the risks inherent
within IPF's customer
base.
Funding is wholesale market-focused, but geographically
diversified via local
currency bonds and bank facilities. In 2015 the group raised a
further EUR100m
(due 2021) under its euro medium term note programme and PLN200m
(due 2020)
under its Polish medium term note programme, contributing to
year-end headroom
under borrowing facilities of GBP133m. Liquidity and refinancing
risks are
significantly mitigated by the short duration of the customer
loans made (1-2
years) relative to that of IPF's own borrowings, which the group
seeks to renew
on a rolling basis.
The rating of IPF's senior unsecured notes is in line with the
group's Long-Term
IDR, reflecting Fitch's expectation for average recovery
prospects given that
IPF's funding is predominantly unsecured.
The Stable Outlook on IPF's Long-Term IDR reflects our view that
IPF should
continue to report adequate profitability while maintaining
leverage at current
levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The high-cost credit business and associated consumer
protection issues
remain subject to political and regulatory scrutiny in many
countries.
Should mitigation of the effects of the recent Polish law prove
more difficult
than expected, or further new legislation either in Poland or in
other countries
in which IPF operates place pressure on the capacity of its
business model to
generate the revenues required to counterbalance the group's
operating costs and
impairment risks, a downgrade could result.
Fitch does not expect a rating upgrade in the near term, in view
of the changes
taking place within the business, both in adapting to recent
legislation and in
developing the group's digital operations. However, in the
longer term the
rating could benefit from proven success in these areas, while
maintaining a
conservative balance sheet structure.
The senior debt rating is primarily sensitive to a change in
IPF's Long-Term
IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Silvana Gandolfo
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1301
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009216
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.