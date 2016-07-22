(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's
Short-Term
Foreign Currency (STFC) IDR at 'F2'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
change in our
criteria that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. The next
scheduled review date for Fitch's sovereign rating on San Marino
is 2 December
2016, but Fitch believes that a portfolio review is now
warranted based on
recent changes to our criteria.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review following recent
changes to our
criteria, and focused on three areas, namely the assignment of
STLC IDRs, the
review of existing STFC IDRs and the review of the notching
relationship between
existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDRs.
The committee
approved a variation from criteria on the basis that the review
applied all
relevant sections of our criteria related to the above rating
types but did not
apply the sections of the criteria related to LTFC IDRs, as the
latter were not
included in the scope of this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of San Marino's STFC IDR at 'F2' reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, San Marino's STFC IDR meets the
criteria required
to support a STFC rating at the higher of the two options on our
Long-Term
rating scale where such optionality exists (at 'A+', the options
are 'F1' or
'F1+'; at 'A-', the options are 'F2' or 'F1'; at 'BBB', the
options are 'F3' or
'F2').
-Specifically, San Marino has an International Liquidity Ratio
(ILR) of greater
than 100%; at June 2016, its ILR was 127.2%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factor that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR is:
- A change in the LTFC IDR
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated
3 June 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent
with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated 3 June
2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with
the criteria
variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR and
associated assumptions
was not included as part of this review.
