(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey's
Long-term Local
Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The
issue ratings on
Turkey's long-term senior unsecured local currency bonds have
also been
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR has been
affirmed at 'F3'. A new Short-Term Local Currency IDR of 'F3'
has been assigned.
The issue ratings on Turkey's Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik
Kiralama Anonim
Sirketi's (Hazine) long term local currency global certificates
(sukuk) have
also been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Turkey is 19 August 2016, but Fitch believes that
changes to our
criteria warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this
is laid out below.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review following recent
changes to our
criteria, and focused on three areas, namely the assignment of
Short-Term Local
Currency IDRs, the review of existing Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs and the
review of the notching relationship between existing Long-Term
Local Currency
IDRs and Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs. The committee approved
a variation
from criteria on the basis that the review applied all relevant
sections of our
criteria related to the above rating types but did not apply the
sections of the
criteria related to Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs, as the
latter were not
included in the scope of this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Turkey's LTLC IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' reflects
the following
key rating driver and its relative weight:-
High
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, the credit profile of Turkey does
not support a
notching up of the LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects
Fitch's view that
neither of the two key factors cited in the criteria that
support upward
notching of the LTLC IDR are present for Turkey. Those two key
factors are: (i)
strong public finance fundamentals relative to external finance
fundamentals,
and (ii) previous preferential treatment of LC creditors
relative to FC
creditors.
The affirmation of Turkey's STFC IDR at 'F3' reflects the
following key rating
driver:-
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Turkey's STFC IDR is derived from
the mapping to
the sovereign's LTFC IDR of 'BBB-'.
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'F3' to Turkey reflects the
following key rating
driver and its weight:
HIGH
- The assignment of the STLC IDR is consistent with Fitch's
approach to
assigning ST ratings by using its Long-Term/Short-Term Rating
Correspondence
table to map the STLC IDR from the LTLC rating scale. According
to Fitch's
Rating Definitions, the Fitch Rating Correspondence Table is "a
guide only and
variations from this correspondence will occur". However, Fitch
variations to
this approach are rare in the case of sovereign ratings.
Turkey's STLC is derived from the mapping to the sovereign's
revised LTLC IDR of
'BBB-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a change in the LTLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR
- A change in the key factors or supporting factors for notching
up of the LTLC
IDR from the LTFC IDR
The main factors that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR or
the STLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR (for the STFC IDR)
- A change in the LTLC IDR (for the STLC IDR)
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated
26 February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated 26
February 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
assumptions was not included as part of this review.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 203 520 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Turkey - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Rating Sukuk (pub. 18 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009365
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
