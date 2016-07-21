(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 21 (Fitch) Hong Kong commercial landlords will
be able to
withstand a decline of up to 30% in retail rental income and a
similar fall in
their investment property value without imminent pressure on
their credit
ratings, Fitch Ratings says. This is because these companies
have strong
recurring EBITDA coverage ratios and low leverage ratios based
on net
debt/investment property value.
Fitch believes the continued decline in retail sales in Hong
Kong will affect
shop rentals only gradually. Rentals will not be immediately
affected because
the proportion of rent based on tenant sales is small compared
with the fixed
rent portion, and retail leases in Hong Kong typically run for
three years.
Office rentals will remain resilient due to limited supply in
Hong Kong's CBD,
which will help the Hong Kong landlords to offset some of the
risks from their
retail portfolios.
The value of retail sales in Hong Kong has been declining each
month since
December 2014. Retail sales fell 8.4% in May 2016 from a year
earlier. Monthly
retail sales value for jewellery, watches and clocks, which are
seen as a proxy
for luxury retail sales, was down 18.7% in May 2016 from a year
earlier.
The Hong Kong property investment companies that are more
exposed to the luxury
retail segment are adjusting their tenant mix to increase the
proportion of food
and beverage (F&B). For example, Swire Properties Limited
(A/Stable) recently
announced that the F&B space at its high-end Pacific Place mall
will be
increased by 50%, which means the addition of at least 10 new
outlets. Whether
the change in tenant mix will result in lower rental rates for
this mall is
uncertain, but Swire Properties may benefit from a more stable
source of rental
revenue, in Fitch's view. Retail accounted for about 40% of
Swire Properties'
total rental income in 2015, while office accounted for about
55%.
Wharf (Holdings) Limited (A-/Stable) is most exposed to retail
property among
Fitch's rated Hong Kong landlords, with retail accounting for
70% of total
rental income in 2015. Office made up 26% of rental income in
2015. If Wharf's
Hong Kong retail rental income declines by 30%, it will have
limited ability to
maintain its recurring EBITDA coverage ratio at a level
consistent with its
rating. This scenario is unlikely to occur in the next 12-18
months, in Fitch's
view. Wharf is refining its tenant mix by introducing new brands
and new
restaurants, and launching promotional programmes to attract
shoppers to its
high-end malls, Harbour City and Times Square.
