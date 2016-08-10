(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
ORIX
Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-'.
The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the
company's Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR of 'F2'. ORIX's senior unsecured debt has
also been
affirmed at 'A-'.
Established in 1964, ORIX is engaged in a wide range of
businesses including
leasing, banking, life insurance, asset management, principal
investments, real
estate, and environment and energy-related business segments. It
also has an
extensive domestic and global operation network.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ORIX's Long-Term IDR reflects its modest level of leverage,
adequate liquidity
position, and strong profitability, which are underpinned by the
company's
adequate risk management. The rating, however, is influenced by
the degree of
complexity of the business as it expands and shifts across
sectors and
geographies, as it tends to heighten the challenges in
management and
governance. ORIX's business mix and/or opportunistic nature also
give rise to
profit volatility, which is embedded in the company's strategic
investments.
In Fitch's view, the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate
monetary policy,
which the central bank implemented in February 2016, will not
have significant
direct impact on ORIX's profitability, given the company's
relatively high
reliance on non-interest revenue sources, which are little
affected by the
policy. The policy's negative impact on ORIX's profitability
will also be
limited by the company's relatively small market risk-related
exposure.
ORIX's leverage further improved to 1.9x at end-March 2016,
non-USGAAP, and
ORIX's management intends to maintain the current level of
leverage in the short
and medium term. Fitch expects the company to achieve this
target due to its
focus on the non-asset usage business, which reduces its
reliance on external
funding. ORIX's profitability was stable, with ROA at 2.3% for
the financial
year ended 31 March 2016 (FYE16). Thus, in Fitch's view, ORIX
management has
maintained good balance of between profitability and financial
soundness.
Fitch expects ORIX's adequate capital retention through
manageable dividend
payout and consistent capital generation to provide a reasonable
buffer against
any future deterioration in the operating environment and/or
increase in risks.
Fitch sees some uncertainties in the operating environment for
ORIX's overseas
business.
ORIX's credit risk mainly lies in its corporate loan portfolio
in the form of
senior lending and non-recourse loans and in the form of finance
leases. Due to
its strategic focus on the middle-risk market, its ratio of
non-performing loans
to total claims (2.5% at end-March 2016) remained high relative
to major
domestic banks, whose exposures are more diversified by sector
and to a lesser
extent geography. Nonetheless, ORIX's overall asset quality is
sound. Fitch
expects this trend to continue, and for the company to continue
to actively
manage its asset quality through sales and disposals, as well as
further
diversification of its exposures in terms of borrowers, business
sectors and
size. Furthermore, ORIX's margins are likely to remain
sufficient to provide
comfortable cushion against any increases in impairment losses.
ORIX's liquidity is stable and adequate; its liquidity sources
(cash and cash
equivalents, liquid securities, operating cash flow and unused
commitment line)
are nearly 2.0x the company's debts maturing within one year.
ORIX also has firm
relationships with and credit lines mainly from domestic
financial institutions.
ORIX has been lengthening its debt maturities over the past few
years to
stabilise funding. That said, the reliance on wholesale funding
may lead to less
flexibility relative to the banking sector in an extremely
stressed financial
market environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ORIX's IDRs would be affected by substantial changes in the
company's risk
appetite, capital and leverage policy, and liquidity position.
An upgrade of ORIX's Long-Term IDRs is challenging in the medium
term, given the
company's structural complexity, which may arise from
opportunistic growth as
ORIX is known to invest in businesses that have experienced
adverse conditions
but have scope for improvement. The IDRs may be positively
affected if ORIX
substantially reduces such risks and demonstrates greater
improvement in
profitability in a stable manner, although this scenario is
unlikely given the
company's business model and the sovereign's 'A' rating.
A downgrade of ORIX's IDRs would be considered if the company's
risk appetite
increases without a corresponding strengthening of capital
buffers. This
includes large-sized acquisitions that could lead to higher
capital usage and/or
re-leveraging. Also, an increased risk appetite hampering risk
controls, and a
substantial deterioration in the company's liquidity position
due to internal or
external factors, such as large cash usages or rapid
deterioration in the
funding market, could exert pressure on ORIX's IDRs.
