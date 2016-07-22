(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings of Jih Sun
Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSH) and its subsidiary Jih Sun
International Bank
(JSIB). At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the ratings of
Jih Sun Securities
Corp., Ltd (JSS) and removed them from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). The Outlooks
for all three entities are Stable.
Fitch placed JSS's ratings on RWN on 18 May 2016 because the
agency was
re-assessing the group's credit profile. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings on JSH and JSIB and downgraded
JSS's ratings
because the agency has shifted its approach to analyse the
group's consolidated
profile and assigned common ratings to all group entities.
Previously, Fitch
rated the group using JSS's ratings as the anchor for the
group's ratings and
notched each entity's rating from the anchor rating based on its
credit profile.
However, JSIB's significant size and contribution to the group
leads to some
limitations in that approach. JSIB accounts for about 85% of
JSH's assets and
JSS makes up around 15% of the holding company's assets.
Fitch's revised assessment of the group takes into account the
high integration
of the management within the group, the consolidated regulatory
supervision, and
fungibility of liquidity and capital within the group. Thus, all
three entities
have high correlation of default, and Fitch treats them as
having one credit
profile. The affirmation of JSH and JSIB, and downgrade of JSS
reflect the
growing asset and earnings contribution from JSIB to the group.
JSH's credit profile is weighed down by its overall modest
franchise and limited
pricing power. The group's franchise is smaller relative to most
financial
holding companies in Taiwan, with the group's brokerage
franchise shrinking. The
group's ratings are supported by its balance sheet strength and
conservative
risk appetite. JSH takes on less growth risk relative to peers.
Its balance
sheet expanded at CAGR of only 1.5% between 2011 and 2015. Its
impaired ratio
declined substantially to 1.82% at end-2015 from 4.66% at
end-2013. JSH's
capitalisation is strong, with its Fitch Core Capital Ratio
higher than those of
peers in Taiwan. However, its ROA excluding bad debt recoveries
is lower than
that of peers.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch has assigned JSH a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+' to
reflect the credit
profile on a consolidated basis. Fitch has also upgraded JSIB's
VR to 'bb+' from
'bb', and removed its Rating Watch Positive (RWP) to align it
with other ratings
of the group.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has simultaneously assigned a Support Rating of '5' and a
Support Rating
Floor of 'NF' (No Floor) to JSIB to reflect the low likelihood
of sovereign
support to the entity due to its small deposit franchise and
modest systemic
importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
JSIB's non-Basel-III-compliant subordinated bond is rated one
notch below the
issuer's National Long-Term Rating to reflect its subordinated
status and the
absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. JSIB's
Taiwanese Basel III
Tier 2 (B3T2) capital is rated two notches below the issuer's
anchor rating,
comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and two
notches for loss
severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one notch
reflects the poor
recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of
non-viability or
government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a
bank into
insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital
level or a 2%
capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2
debt. The above
notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on
rating bank
regulatory capital and similar securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIATBILITY RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The group's IDRs, VRs, and National Ratings could be upgraded if
the group can
strengthen its franchise and sustainably improve its core
profitability without
significantly expanding its risk appetite.
A downgrade to the group's IDRs, VRs, and National Ratings could
result from
unexpected large proprietary trading losses by its securities
business or
significantly weakened loan book quality leading to impairment
of capital.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan
government to provide
timely support to the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any rating action on JSIB's National Long-Term Rating could
trigger a similar
move on its debt ratings
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
JSH
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb+'
JSIB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)';
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'; removed from
Rating Watch Positive
Subordinated debt (non-Basel III-compliant) rating affirmed at
'BBB+(twn)'
Subordinated debt (Basel III Tier 2 capital) rating affirmed at
'BBB(twn)'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'
JSS
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
removed from
Rating Watch Negative; assigned Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3';
removed from Rating
Watch Negative
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(twn)' from 'A(twn)';
removed from
Rating Watch Negative; assigned Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating downgraded to 'F2(twn)' from
'F1(twn)'; removed from
Rating Watch Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
