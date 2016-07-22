(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
KGI Bank's
ratings to Stable from Negative, with the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
affirmed at 'BBB'. At the same time, the agency upgraded the
bank's Viability
Rating to 'bbb' from 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS and VR
The Outlook on KGI Bank's IDRs and National Ratings has been
revised to Stable
from Negative because China Development Financial Holding
Corporation (CDFHC),
which is made up of KGI Bank, KGI Securities and China
Development Industrial
Bank (CDIB), has managed a steady risk appetite and focused on
integrating
resources to strengthen future cross-selling potential. CDFHC is
less likely to
expand aggressively amid the increasingly challenging economic
conditions.
However, Fitch expects KGI Bank's growth to be higher than that
of peers; the
bank's loans increased by about 7% in the six months to 30 June
2016.
The Outlook revision also reflects our assessment that KGI
Bank's assets quality
is adequate, consisting of mostly large corporate lending and
good quality
bondholding. KGI Bank accounted for 61% of the group's assets
and 32% of group's
equity at end-2015.
The upgrade of the VR is a result of our expectation that KGI
Bank's ordinary
operations will benefit from the group's credit strength. KGI
Bank's IDRs,
National Ratings and VR reflect the credit profile of the group
as a whole
because the two cannot be meaningfully disentangled. KGI Bank is
highly
integrated with the group, they are supervised by the regulator
on a
consolidated basis and there is limited restriction on capital
and liquidity
fungibility within the group. We also believe that the group has
adequate
flexibility in funding and capital for both growth and loss
absorption.
The ratings of the bank reflect our view of CDFHC, which has a
strong securities
franchise that underpins adequate fee income generation and a
sufficient
consolidated capitalisation. The group's credit profile has
benefited from the
addition of KGI Bank, which has helped the group to diversify
its risk and
improve its funding profile as it can now take retail deposits.
These, however, are counterbalanced by the group's moderately
high appetite for
growth and exposure to proprietary trading and principal
investment business, as
well as risks associated with its portfolio divestment plan at
CDIB. Moreover,
the group's profitability may be under pressure due to narrowing
loan margins,
the bank's lack of pricing power, and heightened global capital
market
volatility. Its funding profile is also weaker than higher-rated
peers' mainly
due to a less diversified deposit base and higher reliance on
repo borrowing.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has also assigned a Support Rating of '5' and Support
Rating Floor of 'NF'
(No Floor) to KGI Bank to reflect the relatively low likelihood
of sovereign
support due to its small deposit franchise and modest systemic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS and VR
The ratings of KGI Bank are sensitive to the credit profile of
the overall
group. Overly aggressive risk-taking, whether by rapid expansion
of the loan
book, particularly from high-risk unsecured personal loans and
overseas loans
(China), or deliberate ramping up the proprietary trading
business at KGI
Securities, and a significant increase in overall group leverage
could put
pressure on the ratings.
An upgrade is less likely in the near term as Fitch continues to
believe that
any synergy from the group's recent transformation would only be
realised in the
mid to long term, subject to high integration and execution
risks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of Taiwan
government to provide
timely support to KGI Bank.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
KGI Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Negative
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 81757605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen
Director
+886 2 81757604
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
