(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT
Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia Tbk's (Marein) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of 'A+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also affirmed the
company's
international IFS Rating of 'BB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Marein's high business
concentration in
catastrophe-prone Indonesia, its modest market position and
small asset size
compared with some of its local and regional peers, despite its
long operating
record. The rating also considers Marein's conservative
investment portfolio,
strong capitalisation and sound operating performance.
Marein's market share was around 12% in 2015, as measured by
total industry
gross written premiums (GWP). The company remains focused on
sound bottom-line
performance through prudent underwriting rather than mere
top-line growth,
despite regulations introduced in 2014 encouraging cedants to
optimise local
reinsurance capacity. More than 70% of its GWP were derived from
the life
reinsurance business in 2015. Fitch believes Marein would
benefit from expanding
its non-life business to lower concentration risk by reducing
reliance on the
life segment and strengthening its overall market position in
Indonesia's
reinsurance market.
The reinsurer's investment portfolio remained prudent and liquid
in 2015, with
cash and cash equivalents representing around 60% of total
invested assets.
Marein's exposure to risky assets, such as equities, is
manageable relative to
its capitalisation. However, some of its cash and deposits were
placed with
banks rated below investment-grade in 2015. Fitch does not
expect Marein's
investment mix to deviate significantly in the near term.
Ongoing surplus growth continued to support Marein's strong
capital profile in
2015. The company's capitalisation, measured by the regulatory
risk-based
capital ratio, improved to 296% in 2015, from 230% in 2014,
well-above the 120%
minimum statutory requirement.
The reinsurer's operating performance remained healthy in 2015,
backed by steady
premium growth, stable investment returns and manageable
underwriting expenses.
Its bottom-line profitability, measured by ROE, was 24% in 2015,
well within the
median guidelines for its rating category. Marein's non-life
underwriting
margin, measured by its combined ratio, was stable at below
100%. Fitch expects
the reinsurer to carefully manage its catastrophe risk exposure
to minimise
volatility in its underwriting performance, considering its
small book of
non-life business.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Marein will
maintain
sufficient capital buffers and prudent underwriting practices to
support its
operation and business expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in
operating performance, with a combined ratio consistently higher
than 100%, and
weakening capitalisation, with the local statutory ratio below
180% on a
sustained basis. Material deterioration in market franchise
could also lead to a
rating downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include enhanced
fundamentals, such as a
strengthened market franchise and successful diversification to
a more balanced
business portfolio, while maintaining healthy operating
performance and
capitalisation.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
