LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining UK gaming
group Ladbrokes
Plc's (Ladbrokes) Long- Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BB' and senior
unsecured rating of 'BB' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), pending
completion of
the merger between the group and Gala Coral plc (Gala). The
Short-Term IDR has
been affirmed at 'B'.
The ratings are supported by Ladbrokes' position as one of the
leading UK
betting shop estates, the group's strong brand awareness and
stabilising UK
retail operating performance, underpinned by relatively stable
overall staking
amounts.
Factors constraining the ratings are intense competition leading
to continuing
challenges in Ladbrokes' digital division, changing consumer
habits, ongoing
structural change in the sector, and increasing regulation and
taxes. Although
the group's 2015 credit metrics are not fully aligned with a
'BB' rating we
assume Ladbrokes will start reaping the benefits from
substantial investments,
leading to improving profits and a clearer deleveraging path.
Fitch aims to resolve the RWN once the merger is completed -
expected 4Q16 - and
once there is greater clarity with regard to Ladbrokes'
post-merger strategy and
potential synergies. Fitch notes that the CMA has given
clearance to the merger
subject to the disposal of between 350 and 400 shops. At present
we estimate
that the combined entity's IDR would probably be no more than
one notch below
Ladbrokes's current 'BB' rating, subject to the final capital
structure at
completion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
2015 Results Impacted by Taxes
We conservatively expect Ladbrokes' group EBIT margin to remain
subdued at
around 6% in 2016, before improving to around 7% by 2017 as the
rise in gaming
taxes stabilises and Ladbrokes benefits from growth in its
digital capabilities.
EBIT has been falling y-o-y due to intense competition from the
incumbents as
well as from online-only competitors. In 2015, EBIT fell 43% to
GBP80m, largely
due to the introduction of point-of- consumption (POC) tax,
which together with
an increase in marketing spending, wiped out the digital
business's profits for
the year.
UK Retail Margins Stabilising
We expect Ladbrokes' UK retail net revenue to remain fairly
stable as subdued
over-the-counter (OTC) staking is offset by improved gross win
margins. The
group's operating margin should stabilise in 2016, after having
borne the
full-year effect of machine games duty taxes in 2015, and also
due to increased
visibility on costs. Our forecasts exclude any high roller
contribution to
operating profit, which was GBP3m in 2015 (2014: GBP14m).
Profitability in
Ladbrokes' UK retail has been declining y-o-y due to falling OTC
amounts staked,
higher taxes and increased regulation partially offset by
growing machines game
revenue.
Digital to only Break Even
We expect Ladbrokes' digital division to remain challenged and
to only just
breakeven at the operating level over the next two years, due to
heavy
competition. Despite increased net revenue driven by higher
sportsbook staking
(up 29%) and favourable football results in 4Q, the division was
lossmaking due
to the full-year effect of the new POC tax and higher marketing
costs in 2H15.
Overall operating loss was GBP23.8m, worse than 2014's operating
profit of
GBP14m.
European Retail Remains Challenged
We expect Ladbrokes' European retail division to see steadily
improving
performance with its operating margin remaining challenged, but
stable, over our
two-year rating horizon. After years of declining contribution
from European
retail, operating profit has stabilised following a restructure
of its Irish
operations. However, its Belgian business, which contributes 9%
of group profit,
is facing potential disruption because of a review of virtual
games by the
Belgian government as well as the possible reduction of VAT
exemption amounts
for games of chance.
Increased Taxes Erodes Margins
We expect the government's focus on regulation and tax increases
in the gaming
industry to continue, albeit on a manageable basis and in
consultation with key
operators. However, following the UK's vote to leave the EU,
discussion on
further taxation may be delayed. Tax changes have negatively
impacted operators,
with the increase of machine games duty and the new POC tax
denting profits over
the last few years for all operators.
Improving Cashflow, Deleveraging Capacity
On a standalone basis, we would expect Ladbrokes' funds from
operations (FFO)
net leverage to fall by around 0.7x by 2018, which would lead to
a Stable
Outlook. However, the merged group will inherit net debt of
around GBP865m from
Gala Coral's business. We therefore expect FFO adjusted net
leverage of around
4.5x for 2016 (pro forma for the merger), which could decline to
around 4.0x by
2017 if management is able to extract some cost savings and if
free cash flow
(FCF) remains positive (3%-5% of sales). If achieved, such cash
flow generation
and leverage would remain compatible with a 'BB' rating.
Strengthened Business Risk Profile
The business profile of the enlarged group will be supported by
a combination of
Gala's strong online presence, where Ladbrokes has
underperformed, Gala's
Italian operations, Ladbrokes' and Coral's large UK shop
portfolios, well-known
brands and long UK track records. Ladbrokes' Australian presence
would
strengthen the combined group's international diversification.
Following the
announcement by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that
the merger can
proceed subject to the disposal of between 350-400 shops, the
merged entity
should therefore be better able to compete in a now rapidly
consolidating
market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Top line growth of around 4% in 2016; 2% thereafter driven by
improved gross
win margin as a result of favourable sporting results as well
fairly stable
overall staking amounts and improvements in the international
and digital
businesses following increased marketing efforts and capex.
- EBITDA margin to decline slightly in 2016 as a result of large
increases in
marketing spending, but to improve in the following years as
higher revenues
more than offset cost increases.
- Higher capex at about 7.5% of revenues in 2016, before
reducing towards 6% in
the following years.
- Dividend cash outflow of about GBP30m in 2016, and increasing
slightly in the
following years. This is lower than previous years following
management's
decision last year to rebase dividend payments to 3p per share
from 8.9p per
share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
for Ladbrokes
plc ahead of the merger completion include:
- Evidence of further deterioration in UK retail operating
profits, adverse
regulatory developments and no significant improvement in
digital operating
profits.
- Declining profitability or high capex resulting in
neutral-to-negative FCF
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x (2015: 4.5x) on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x (2015: 2.0x)
The completion of the merger resulting in a weakened financial
risk profile
could result in a rating that we currently estimate to be no
more than one notch
below Ladbrokes' current 'BB' IDR, subject to the final capital
structure at
completion.
Future developments that could lead to a Stable Outlook on a
standalone basis
include:
- Stable UK operating profits, stable or growing digital profits
and no change
in regulation or tax environment leading to sustained positive
FCF of at least
2%-3% of sales (post dividends)
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015 Ladbrokes had access to GBP28m of cash which Fitch
considers readily
available, as well as undrawn facilities of GBP350m under the
group's bilateral
facilities expiring in 2019. This is sufficient as Ladbrokes
does not face any
meaningful debt redemptions in 2016. The next major debt
maturity is a GBP225m
bond due in March 2017, which Ladbrokes may cover with its
available revolving
credit facility. This would reduce the group's liquidity, which
however should
remain adequate.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
-Fitch has adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly operating lease
expenses related
to long-term assets of GBP68.9m.
-Fitch has adjusted readily available cash by deducting GBP40m
related to
customer balances, which is not available for debt service.
