(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+'
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ratings of
Taiwan-based Yuanta
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC) and its subsidiaries, Yuanta
Securities Co.,
Ltd. (YS) and Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB). The
Outlook is Stable. At
the same time, Fitch removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
the three
entities. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
Fitch placed the group's ratings on RWN on 19 August 2015
following YFHC's
announcement to acquire all the shares of Ta Chong Commercial
Bank (TCB), as the
acquisition would potentially dilute the group's financial
strength and involve
execution risk. YFHC completed its acquisition of TCB in 22
March, 2016 and
plans to consolidate TCB and YCB into one Yuanta-branded bank by
first half of
2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The removal of ratings from RWN and the consequent affirmation
of the rating on
the group reflects its enlarged franchise and sound financial
standing, which is
commensurate with the group's IDRs. Fitch deems the group
companies as highly
correlated and sharing the same credit profile, hence all three
companies are
rated at the same level.
Fitch assessed the group using the common ratings approach,
finding that the
group had a diversified business model, with the securities and
banking business
representing 42% each of YFHC's total equity investment at
end-1Q16,
management's high integration within the group, consolidated
regulatory
supervision and liquidity and capital fungibility within the
group.
The group's ratings reflect its improving domestic and regional
franchise, sound
internal capital generation and the subsidiaries' adequate
capital position. The
banking business had a pro-forma 9.4% common equity Tier 1 ratio
at end-2015 and
the securities business had a capital adequacy ratio of more
than 350%. Fitch
expects steady profitability and restrained asset growth to
underpin the group's
capital, with modest capital usage among its principal
subsidiaries.
Group asset quality is in line with similarly rated domestic
peers, with an
impaired loan ratio of 1.6% and coverage ratio of more than 100%
at end-1Q16.
Excluding the legacy portfolio from Yuanta Securities Korea Co.,
Ltd, the
pro-forma impaired loans ratio at banking business would fall to
1.1%, with a
coverage ratio of 136%. The group has a conservative market-risk
appetite and
consistently manages its value-at-risk below 0.5% of YFHC's
equity, its
self-imposed threshold.
YCB's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(twn)', reflecting the bonds' relative
probability of
default within Taiwan's national scale.
VIABILITY RATING
Fitch has assigned YFHC a Viability Rating of 'bbb+' to reflect
its credit
profile on a consolidated basis and has upgraded YCB's Viability
Rating to
'bbb+' from 'bb+' to align it with the group's rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has assigned YCB a Support Rating of '3' and a Support
Rating Floor 'BB+'
to reflect its moderate systemic importance and moderate
probability of state
support, if needed, based on its aggregate 3% deposit market
share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative ratings action could result from a weakened risk
profile, which could
arise from overly aggressive acquisitions that significantly
dilute funding and
capitalisation or from excessive risk-taking for yield that
compromises
underwriting standards and risk controls.
A rating upgrade is less likely, as the group is still
developing its regional
franchise and business diversity and has only moderate pricing
power in its main
operating segments; a higher-rated international peer would have
a more
established business model and strategic objectives, alongside
refined
management quality. Any rating action on YCB could trigger a
similar move on the
rating of its debt.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
YCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
any change in
Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Taiwan government
(A+/Positive) to provide it with timely support to the bank. Its
Support Rating
and Support Rating Floor may also be negatively affected if
there is a
significant and sustained decline in YCB's deposit market share.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; removed from
RWN
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; removed from
RWN
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb+'
Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; removed from
RWN
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; removed from
RWN
Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; removed from
RWN
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; removed from
RWN, Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; removed from
RWN
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bb+'
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; removed from RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
ParsonSingha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
