MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Uzbek
Industrial and
Construction Bank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (Uzpromstroybank;
UPSB), Asaka
Bank, OJSC Agrobank and Microcreditbank's (MCB) to 'B' from
'B-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The agency has also upgraded the Viability Ratings
(VRs) of UPSB and
Asaka to 'b' from 'b-', and of Agrobank to 'b-' from 'ccc', and
affirmed MCB's
VR at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The upgrades of the four banks' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs
and upward
revision of their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'B', and the
level of their
Local-Currency IDRs, reflect Fitch's revised view that the
state's propensity to
provide support in foreign and local currencies would be broadly
similar. This
view is based on: 1) the banks' extended record of sufficient
access to foreign
currency to service their obligations; 2) the moderate potential
cost of any
future foreign-currency support - given only limited
foreign-currency debt in
the cases of Asaka, Agrobank and MCB, and state guarantees
already covering a
significant part of UPSB's external funding; and (3) the state's
ongoing solid
ability to provide support in foreign currency, with sovereign
foreign-currency
reserves of around USD24bn at end-2015 equal to about 2x the
banking sector's
total foreign-currency liabilities or 11x its external debt.
Fitch had previously capped the four banks' foreign-currency
IDRs at 'B-'
because we feel that FX market regulation in Uzbekistan could
have constrained
the banks' ability to always access foreign currency in a timely
manner to
service their obligations. Regulation of the FX market in
Uzbekistan has not
changed significantly since the last rating review. However, for
the reasons
stated above, Fitch no longer believes that this represents a
sufficient
impediment to the banks accessing foreign currency to warrant a
differentiation
in their local- and foreign-currency ratings.
The four banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and SRFs continue to be
underpinned by
potential support from the Uzbek authorities. In Fitch's view,
the authorities
would have a high propensity to provide support, if needed,
because of the
state's majority ownership; the banks' systemic importance (to a
lesser extent
in the case of MCB); tight supervision of their activities; and
their policy
roles. However, the likelihood of support is constrained by
weaknesses in the
sovereign credit profile, which are in turn driven by the
economy's structural
weaknesses - including the difficult business environment and
vulnerability to
external shocks.
The upgrade of Agrobank's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR to 'B'
from 'B-' reflects
the record of capital support provided by government to
replenish the bank's
capitalisation after alleged fraud-related losses in 2010.
Government plans to attract new foreign investors for all four
banks through
sales of minority stakes, which will result in the state's
ownership declining
by a moderate extent. However, we feel the state is likely to
retain majority
stakes and operational control in the banks, and its propensity
to support them
should therefore remain strong.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The upgrades of UPSB's and Asaka's VRs to 'b' from 'b-' reflect
their extended
record of reasonable performance and asset quality. This also
reflects access to
higher-quality borrowers, with some exposures also being covered
by state
guarantees, and their stable funding - of which a significant
part is provided
by the state or state-related entities. The upgrade of
Agrobank's VR to 'b-'
from 'ccc' reflects improvements in its solvency resulting from
the
recapitalisation programme executed by government.
However, all four banks' VRs continue to reflect Uzbekistan's
difficult
operating environment, the banks' limited commercial franchises,
high
concentrations in their balance sheets, and potential
deficiencies in
underwriting policies leading to high credit and operational
risks.
UPSB and Asaka had low NPLs of below 2% (fully covered by
reserves) at end-2015,
thanks to their focus on the export-oriented energy and auto
industries and a
high share of state-owned borrowers (UPSB - 87% of loans, Asaka
- 37%) with some
larger exposures also being guaranteed by the state. Agrobank
also has low NPLs,
but its asset quality remains weakened by unreserved problematic
receivables (8%
of total assets), which resulted from 2010 fraud, and
significant
non-core/foreclosed assets. MCB's NPL ratio was a high 10% at
end-2015 due to
financial difficulties in a number of agricultural companies.
These loans are
not reserved, as MCB expects to recover most of them, but the
auditors
challenged management's recovery assumptions and issued a
qualified opinion. A
mitigating factor is that the bank has sufficient capital to
reserve these loans
and remain compliant with regulatory capital ratios.
Concentration risks are high, particularly at UPSB and Asaka, ,
although some
relief is provided by state guarantees for larger exposures.
Agrobank and MCB
have more granular books but high industry and sector
concentrations, which are
prone to risks such as commodity (eg cotton) price
deterioration. Uzbekistan's
structural weaknesses, and the banks' high loan dollarisation in
the case of
UPSB and Asaka (79% and 49%, respectively), pose additional
downside risks for
asset-quality metrics. A positive factor is that most of UPSB's
and Asaka's
borrowers, who have taken foreign-currency loans, are either
state-owned/guaranteed or have foreign-currency revenues.
Capitalisation is strong at UPSB (Fitch Core Capital
(FCC)/risk-weighted assets
ratio of 16.8% at end-2015), moderate at Asaka (FCC/total assets
of 10.3%) and
MCB (FCC/ risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.6%, adjusted for
unreserved NPLs),
and weak at Agrobank (5.1%, adjusted for unreserved problematic
receivable).
Agrobank received UZS50bn in fresh capital injection (equal to
2% of end-2015
risk-weighted assets (RWAs)) from government in 1H16, which
should improve the
bank's FCC ratio to a more adequate 6.3% at end-2016 - given
only moderate
expected growth of 13%. Internal capital generation is moderate
at UPSB and
Asaka (ROAE of 10% and 12%, respectively), and weak at Agrobank
(2%) and MCB
(1%), reflecting the mostly state-directed nature of banks'
operations and
rather weak operating efficiency (particularly at Agrobank and
MCB).
The banks' funding is sourced mainly from customer deposits, and
government and
quasi-government entities. Depositor concentrations were high at
UPSB and Asaka.
Agrobank's and MCB's deposits were more granular. Fitch expects
them to have
limited volatility - in light of steady previous growth - in
spite of the
deposits being mostly short term. UPSB is the only bank with
meaningful
borrowings from international financial institutions (19% of
liabilities).
However, UPSB's foreign debt repayments are small (below 2% of
total liabilities
in 2H16-2017) and linked to loan repayments.
Liquidity is comfortable at UPSB and Asaka due to solid buffers
(at end-1H16
liquid assets net of near-term repayments were about 30% and 36%
of customer
deposits at UPSB and Asaka, respectively), and somewhat tighter
at Agrobank and
MCB, as these two banks have high reliance on short-term
inter-bank placements.
All four banks hold high FX liquidity buffers sufficient to
withstand a
substantial reduction in foreign-currency-denominated customer
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
A change in UPSB's, Asaka's, Agrobank's and MCB's support-driven
IDRs could
result from a strengthening/weakening of the sovereign's credit
profile.
VR
Downward pressure on the VRs could arise from deterioration in
the banks' asset
quality if this is not offset by equity injections. Upgrades of
the VRs could
result from improvements in Uzbekistan's operating environment.
Upgrades of
Agrobank and MCB's VRs could also result from improvements in
their performance
and a strengthening of their franchises.
The rating actions are as follows:
UPSB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
Asaka
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
Agrobank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
MCB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
