(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Gala Coral
Group Limited's
(Gala Coral or GCG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'B+' from 'B' and
maintained it on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
Fitch has also upgraded GCG's subsidiary Gala Group Finance
plc's senior secured
notes to 'BB+' from 'BB', with an unchanged Recovery Rating of
'RR1' (96%
recoveries). The agency has simultaneously upgraded Gala
Electric Casinos plc's
subordinated senior notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+' with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR6'
(0%). These ratings remain on RWP.
The upgrade reflects the expected strong performance of Gala
Coral in FY16
(financial year ending September 2016) ahead of the planned
merger with
Ladbrokes plc (BB/RWN), particularly in the online business and
in Italy, and
the repayment of GBP227m of debt in 2015 further to the sale of
the Bingo
business. This is despite a challenging UK gaming environment
with strong
betting shop and online competition and increasing taxation and
social
responsibility requirements. The recent debt repayment should
lower funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to 4.3x-4.5x in FY16,
more in line with a
'B+' IDR.
As with other UK gaming operators such as Ladbrokes, the group
has been subject
to increased taxation on its activities, such as higher Machine
Games Duty (MGD)
and Point of Consumption Duty (POC). However, robust marketing
management and
significant capex in online/digital/customer relationship
management (CRM) have
allowed the group to achieve above-average operating profits in
the sector, a
trend that was confirmed in its 1HFY16 (ended 9 April 2016)
results.
The ratings remain on RWP pending completion of Gala Coral's
merger with
Ladbrokes. This is expected to be completed by end-September
2016, subject to
the disposal of between 350 and 400 shops. At present we
estimate that the
combined entities' IDR will be at least one notch higher than
Gala Coral's 'B+'
IDR, subject to the final capital structure at completion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong 2016 Performance Expected
We expect a strong trading performance in 2HFY16 as the Coral
mobile-app is
re-launched, further growth comes from sports betting at
Coral.co.uk and Coral
Connect sign-ups accelerate compared with FY15. 1HFY16 reported
group EBITDA on
a stand-alone basis rose 16% to GBP124.6m (up 43% after
adjusting for additional
regulatory and gaming tax costs, at GBP107.4m in 1HFY15), due to
a recovery in
football betting margins and growing revenue across lower-cost
web-related
betting channels. Gala Coral's above-sector average operating
profits and free
cash flow (FCF) further underpins the IDR upgrade to 'B+'.
Improving Digital Profitability
The UK gaming sector is undergoing a structural shift towards
more online and
mobile betting. Coral.co.uk has shown strong growth in the
number of active
players, driven by successful marketing programmes and a high
level of Coral
Connect multi-channel sign-ups in FY15. As a result, Gala
Coral's digital EBITDA
rose to GBP56.2m at FYE15 from GBP49.5m in FYE14 despite
increased regulatory
and tax costs. The group continues to acquire active website
customers at
competitive prices, and we expect further revenue and profit
growth in the
online business in 2016.
Bingo Business Sold
In December 2015 Gala Coral sold its Gala Retail Bingo business
for GBP241m and
used GBP227m of the proceeds to partially repay the GBP315m 2018
senior secured
notes, thus strengthening financial flexibility and mitigating
refinancing risks
The group achieved a sound exit multiple for a stagnating
betting business with
falling average spending, despite the UK government's reduction
of bingo duty to
10% from 20%.
Declining Leverage
We estimate at merger date Gala Coral's net debt at around
GBP865m and leverage
(on an FFO lease-adjusted basis net of cash) should reduce to
4.3x-4.5x by FY16
(5.0x at end-September 2015), due to positive free cash flow
(FCF) of around
GBP59m in 2015 and the repayment of GBP227m of debt. Merger
financing and cash
at Gala Coral is in place to repay all outstanding Gala Coral
debt at merger
completion.
Creating a Market Leader
The combination of Gala Coral with Ladbrokes Plc should create a
UK market
leader with a stronger business profile, particularly in
digital, than either
group could achieve separately. The merged group will operate
over 3,600 betting
shops in the UK and have a significant online business with
around 27% of the
total UK market, making it a market leader in this channel.
Strengthening Business Profile
The enlarged group's business will be enhanced by the
combination of Gala
Coral's strong online presence, where Ladbrokes has
underperformed, and its
Italian operations, with Ladbrokes' and Gala Coral's large UK
shop portfolios,
well-known brands and long UK track records. Following the
announcement by the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that the merger can
proceed, subject to
the disposal of between 350 and 400 shops, the merged entity
should therefore be
better able to compete in a now rapidly consolidating market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Gala Coral on
a stand-alone
basis include:
-Low single-digit growth in gross wins in FY16;
-A full-year annualised impact on profitability in 2016 due to
the GBP50 'limit'
on machine games; we assume increased social responsibility
regulatory costs of
between GBP12m and GBP13m in FY16;
-Capex to remain 5%-6% of sales with a growing emphasis on
online activities to
remain competitive;
-Positive FCF of between GBP40m and GBP87m p.a. between FY16 and
FY17;
-No dividends paid;
-Horse racing levy: we do not include any adjustments for the
Horse Racing
Right, which may replace the existing horse racing levy from
2017;
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Continued improvement in UK retail and online operations
leading to steady
EBITDA margin;
-FFO fixed charge cover (FCC) above 2.5x (FY15: 1.7x albeit not
adjusted for
recent debt redemption) on a sustained basis
-FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 4.0x and gross leverage
below 4.5x on a
sustained basis
The completion of the merger resulting in a strengthened
business profile could
result in a rating that we currently estimate to be at least one
notch higher
than Gala Coral's 'B+' IDR, subject to the final capital
structure at
completion.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a Stable
Outlook on a stand-alone basis include:
-EBITDA margin falling below 18% on a sustained basis due to
weaker operating
performance, shrinking FCF to neutral or 1% to 2% of revenues.
-FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
-FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 4.5x and gross leverage
above 5.0x on a
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015 Gala Coral had acceptable liquidity with GBP231m of
unrestricted
cash and GBP64.5m available under a revolving credit facility
due May 2017. Gala
Coral's next major debt maturity is a GBP711.9m term loan due
May 2018 although
we expect this to be refinanced as part of the merger financing
(upon
completion).
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
-Leases: Fitch adjusts debt amount by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense to long-term assets (GBP480m in 2015).
-Cash: Fitch adjusts available cash in 2016 by deducting GBP17m
for cash held on
behalf of customers.
