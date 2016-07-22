(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank Audi (Audi) and Byblos Bank's (Byblos) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B', and the Viability Ratings (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs have been revised to Stable from Negative. The downgrade follows Fitch's recent downgrade of the Lebanese sovereign to 'B-'; see "Fitch Downgrades Lebanon to 'B-'; Outlook Stable" published on 14 July 2016. The ratings of both Audi and Byblos remain constrained by the sovereign rating, and the Outlook on the banks' Long-Term IDRs mirrors that of the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and VRs Audi's and Byblos's Long-Term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic strength as expressed by their VRs. The ratings are capped by the sovereign rating due to the strong correlation between sovereign and bank risks, with both banks having substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign and central bank. Both the operating environment and the banks' asset quality have a high influence on their VRs. Audi's VR also reflects its leading domestic franchise, increasing international diversification, solid liquidity, resilient deposit base and competent management. The VR further considers Audi's weak capitalisation in light of its large exposures to the Lebanese sovereign and central bank. Audi's international operations are a growing and significant part of the bank, in particular in Turkey, but Lebanon still represents around half of group assets. Byblos' VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise, solid liquidity, resilient deposit base and competent management. The VR further considers the bank's weak capitalisation in light of its large exposures to the Lebanese sovereign and central bank, higher cost of funds and somewhat lower profitability than peers. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch believes the Lebanese authorities would have a high propensity to support both Audi and Byblos if necessary, in view of their systemic importance to the banking sector (both banks represent around 10% of domestic banking assets) and to the economy as a whole. However, given the low sovereign rating, the sovereign's ability to provide support, although possible, cannot be relied on. The Support Rating Floors of 'CCC' indicates the potential difficulty the authorities might have if system-wide support for the banking sector, including Audi and Byblos, was required. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs and VRs Both banks' ratings may be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A prolonged weakening of the operating environment leading to a material decrease in depositor confidence, or a significant deterioration in asset quality reducing the banks' capital base could also lead to a downgrade. While Audi's expansion in Turkey is positive for diversification and appears to have been managed well so far, Fitch will closely monitor the development of the loan book given the bank's relatively short track record in this market and fast loan growth in recent years. A sovereign upgrade or a very significant reduction in Lebanese sovereign debt exposure relative to capital could lead to an upgrade of both banks' ratings. The latter is viewed as unlikely in the short to medium term, given the vital role the banks play in financing the sovereign. Fitch expects Audi's continued international expansion to reduce its dependence on Lebanon over time, but Lebanese sovereign and central bank exposures will likely still represent a multiple of the bank's capital base for the foreseeable future. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the sovereign's ratings, as they are closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Audi: --Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'. Byblos Bank: --Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'. 