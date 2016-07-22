(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank Audi
(Audi) and Byblos
Bank's (Byblos) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B-'
from 'B', and the
Viability Ratings (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The Rating Outlooks on
the Long-Term
IDRs have been revised to Stable from Negative.
The downgrade follows Fitch's recent downgrade of the Lebanese
sovereign to
'B-'; see "Fitch Downgrades Lebanon to 'B-'; Outlook Stable"
published on 14
July 2016. The ratings of both Audi and Byblos remain
constrained by the
sovereign rating, and the Outlook on the banks' Long-Term IDRs
mirrors that of
the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VRs
Audi's and Byblos's Long-Term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic
strength as
expressed by their VRs. The ratings are capped by the sovereign
rating due to
the strong correlation between sovereign and bank risks, with
both banks having
substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign and central bank.
Both the
operating environment and the banks' asset quality have a high
influence on
their VRs.
Audi's VR also reflects its leading domestic franchise,
increasing international
diversification, solid liquidity, resilient deposit base and
competent
management. The VR further considers Audi's weak capitalisation
in light of its
large exposures to the Lebanese sovereign and central bank.
Audi's international
operations are a growing and significant part of the bank, in
particular in
Turkey, but Lebanon still represents around half of group
assets.
Byblos' VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise, solid
liquidity,
resilient deposit base and competent management. The VR further
considers the
bank's weak capitalisation in light of its large exposures to
the Lebanese
sovereign and central bank, higher cost of funds and somewhat
lower
profitability than peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes the Lebanese authorities would have a high
propensity to support
both Audi and Byblos if necessary, in view of their systemic
importance to the
banking sector (both banks represent around 10% of domestic
banking assets) and
to the economy as a whole. However, given the low sovereign
rating, the
sovereign's ability to provide support, although possible,
cannot be relied on.
The Support Rating Floors of 'CCC' indicates the potential
difficulty the
authorities might have if system-wide support for the banking
sector, including
Audi and Byblos, was required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRs
Both banks' ratings may be downgraded if the sovereign rating is
downgraded. A
prolonged weakening of the operating environment leading to a
material decrease
in depositor confidence, or a significant deterioration in asset
quality
reducing the banks' capital base could also lead to a downgrade.
While Audi's expansion in Turkey is positive for diversification
and appears to
have been managed well so far, Fitch will closely monitor the
development of the
loan book given the bank's relatively short track record in this
market and fast
loan growth in recent years.
A sovereign upgrade or a very significant reduction in Lebanese
sovereign debt
exposure relative to capital could lead to an upgrade of both
banks' ratings.
The latter is viewed as unlikely in the short to medium term,
given the vital
role the banks play in financing the sovereign. Fitch expects
Audi's continued
international expansion to reduce its dependence on Lebanon over
time, but
Lebanese sovereign and central bank exposures will likely still
represent a
multiple of the bank's capital base for the foreseeable future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the
sovereign's ratings, as
they are closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to
provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Audi:
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'.
Byblos Bank:
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 299 131
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009277
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.