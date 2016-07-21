(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today that its
ratings on Anthem
Inc. (ANTM), Aetna Inc. (AET), Cigna Corp. (CI) and Humana Inc.
(HUM) remain on
Rating Watch following ANTM's and AET's separate announcements
that they intend
to challenge today's decisions by the Department of Justice's
(DOJ) to block
their respective acquisitions of CI and HUM.
Fitch anticipates the companies' ratings remaining on rating
watch pending the
ultimate outcome of the lawsuits. If ANTM and AET ultimately
prove unsuccessful
in challenging the DOJ's lawsuits, Fitch expects to complete a
review of the
insurers' then current capital and operational strategies.
Assuming these
capital and operational strategies are broadly consistent with
those the
insurers maintained prior to entering into their respective
merger agreements,
Fitch, consistent with previous comments, would likely affirm
the insurers'
ratings at their current ratings levels.
Should the challenge prove successful, Fitch, consistent with
previous comments,
expects to affirm ANTM's ratings at their current levels with a
Negative Outlook
once the company accesses the capital markets to fund its
acquisition. Fitch
would also expect to downgrade the ratings on CI's senior notes
one notch upon
the acquisition's close. Similarly Fitch would expect to
downgrade AET's ratings
and to upgrade HUM's ratings upon the close of their
transaction. These
anticipated rating actions would be subject to a review of
potential asset
divestiture required by the DOJ and the extent to which they
would alter the
profiles of the combined organizations. This is an area of
heightened concern
given the DOJ's assertion that divestitures proposed by the
companies to date
have fallen short of those required to prevent the DOJ from
filing suits to
block the transactions.
Fitch's ratings on ANTM and AET, the acquiring companies in
their respective
transactions, are on Rating Watch Negative reflecting the higher
leverage and
lower interest coverage that would result from the transactions'
completion and
integration risks. In Fitch's view, these risks are outweighed
from a ratings
perspective by the size and scale benefits that would result
from the completion
of the transactions.
Fitch's ratings on CI and HUM, the companies to be acquired in
their respective
transactions, are also on Rating Watch. Ratings on CI's senior
unsecured
securities are on Rating Watch Negative, reflecting concerns
about a combined
ANTM-CI organization's leverage, interest coverage and
integration risks. HUM's
ratings are on Rating Watch Positive reflecting anticipated
ratings benefits
from a combined AET-HUM organization's more diverse product
portfolio as well as
the fact that HUM's current ratings are two notches lower than
AET's current
ratings.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Brad Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
