LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Romania's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and affirmed the
Long-term Foreign
Currency (LTFC) IDR at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
issue ratings on
Romania's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Romania's senior local currency bonds have been downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and Short-term
Foreign Currency
(STFC) IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has assigned a new Short-term Local
Currency (STLC)
IDR rating of 'F3'.
Downgrade of LTLC IDR
The downgrade of Romania's LTLC IDR to 'BBB-'from 'BBB' reflects
the following
key rating drivers:
In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, and as part of a broader portfolio
review, Fitch
concluded that Romania's credit profile no longer supports a
notching up of the
LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects Fitch's view that
neither of the two
key factors cited in the criteria that support upward notching
of the LTLC IDR
are present for Romania. Those two key factors are: (i) strong
public finance
fundamentals relative to external finance fundamentals; and (ii)
previous
preferential treatment of LC creditors relative to FC creditors.
Assignment of STLC IDR
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'F3' to Romania is consistent
with Fitch's
approach to assigning ST ratings by using its LT/ST Rating
Correspondence table
to map the STLC IDR from the LTLC rating scale. According to
Fitch's Rating
Definitions, the Fitch Rating Correspondence Table is "a guide
only and
variations from this correspondence will occur". However,
variations to this
approach are rare in the case of sovereign ratings.
Romania's STLC is derived from the mapping to its revised LTLC
IDR of 'BBB-' and
was assigned as part of the portfolio review referenced above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Romania's 'BBB-' LTFC IDR balances a favourable economic growth
outlook, against
fiscal risks from increased pro-cyclical fiscal policy and
upcoming elections in
November this year. In addition, a larger net external debtor
position than the
'BBB' median and structural weaknesses in the economy remain
constraints on the
rating.
Fitch's 2016 and 2017 fiscal deficit forecasts, at 3.0% and 2.9%
of GDP,
respectively, remain unchanged from six months ago. However,
Fitch continues to
highlight the negative pressures on medium-term fiscal
sustainability as a
result of sizeable tax cuts under the Fiscal Code. The
vulnerability of public
finances is also heightened in light of the current electoral
cycle, which in
1H16 saw the approval of several populist measures, including a
new public wage
bill due to come into effect August 2016 increasing government
spending, as well
as a legislative initiative promoted by parliament for further
social security
contribution cuts.
Romania's widening fiscal deficit also puts upward pressure on
general
government debt, which in recent years has gradually
deteriorated towards the
median debt ratio of the 'BBB' range. Fitch's latest medium to
long-term
baseline projects government debt to reach 39.6% of GDP in 2016
from 38.4% in
2015, remaining on an upward trend, but staying below 45% over
10 years, a level
which is not necessarily incompatible with an investment grade
rating.
Refinancing and interest rate risks are low, with around 85% of
total debt stock
in medium to long-term maturities, with fixed rates.
The first round effects of the Fiscal Code have helped fuel
strong consumption
growth, which will remain a key driver of GDP in 2016-2017.
Positive momentum in
domestic demand will help stimulate private sector investment,
which in turn
will offset a decline in public investment and EU fund related
spending.
However, with robust growth in domestic demand, net exports will
provide a
negative contribution to GDP as import demand outpaces export
growth. Fitch's
latest projection is for an average real GDP growth rate of 4%
for 2016-2017,
above Romania's 3.0%-3.5% economic growth potential and above
the median of
'BBB' peers.
Romanian banks are well capitalised (sector capital adequacy
ratio 19.5%, 1Q16)
and profitable (RoE 12.8% in 2015).The banks are sufficiently
funded by local
deposits and their balance sheets are gradually improving as the
share of
non-performing loans continues to decline. However, the Debt
Discharge Law
approved in May, which allows individuals with a
mortgaged-backed loan the
ability to return real estate collateral to the banks in
exchange for writing
off their loan, has created an uncertain outlook for the sector.
Romanian banks
have already tightened lending standards, increasing minimum
mortgage
down-payments, which risks weighing on credit demand.
Romania's rating remains constrained by its higher net external
debtor position
than 'BBB' peers, estimated by Fitch at 20.3% of GDP for 2016,
compared with the
'BBB' median estimate of 6.0%. The majority of external debt is
attributed to
the private sector. However, its sustainability is supported by
ongoing trends
of deleveraging and a relatively large share of intercompany
lending. Since
peaking at 39.2% of GDP back in 2012, Fitch forecasts net
external debt to
continue gradually declining in 2016-2017.
Progress in converging Romania's GDP per capita levels towards
that of higher
rated peers has been slow. Meanwhile, higher potential growth is
constrained by
structural weaknesses in the labour market, such as high
long-term unemployment
(44% of total unemployment, 2015), skills mismatches, and low
productivity
growth, as well as the dominance of inefficient state-owned
enterprises in key
economic sectors. Recent increases in public and private sector
wages risk
medium-term price competiveness.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Romania a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect Romania's
significantly higher net
external debtor position than the 'BBB' median, and lower
international
liquidity ratio than the 'BBB' median.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Significantly higher fiscal deficits and worsening of
government debt
dynamics.
- A deterioration in external debt dynamics.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Credible fiscal consolidation, which improves the long-term
trajectory of
public debt dynamics.
- Sustained improvement in external finances.
- Sustainable economic growth which will support progressive
convergence towards
average EU income levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Romanian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch assumes Romania's main economic partners in the EU will
benefit from a
gradual economic recovery.
