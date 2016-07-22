(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ocean Spray
Cranberries,
Inc.'s (Ocean Spray) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook
has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
The Outlook revision to Positive reflects Ocean Spray's lower
than expected
leverage for fiscal 2016, a reduction in cash distribution to
its members,
improved alignment of grower-owner payment schedules to pool
earnings, a decline
in capital spending and stable profitability supported by a
strengthening in
gross margins. Consequently, Fitch believes Ocean Spray will
generate cash flow
that can be used for debt reduction to further strengthen the
credit profile
over the rating horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position
Ocean Spray's credit ratings reflect its dominant share in the
shelf stable
cranberry juice and dried cranberry segments. Importantly, Ocean
Spray's strong
focus on innovation in their beverage and snack portfolio
partially mitigates
its relatively narrow product line that is mainly dependent on a
single fruit.
Ocean Spray's market position with its premium,
highly-recognizable brand has
generated a good level of consistent profitability for a
consumer goods company.
Consequently, Ocean Spray has not experienced the market share
and volume
erosion that has occurred in the shelf stable juice segment
during the past
several years due to competition, shift in consumer preferences
and
consolidation within the supermarket chains. Nevertheless,
larger,
well-capitalized beverage companies remain a material threat
given their
resources and a wider variety of alternative beverage options.
Market Leadership, Brand Equity
Ocean Spray is a marketing cooperative wholly owned by
approximately 800
cranberry and 40 grapefruit growers. Approximately 60% of the
world-wide
cranberry crop is received, processed, and marketed through
Ocean Spray
resulting in over $1.7 billion in net sales. Ocean Spray also
has a material
presence in the grapefruit industry. The cooperative provides a
stable
organizational structure for cranberry grower-owners that
enhances grower
profitability by using Ocean Spray's marketing/advertising, new
product
development/innovation and demand planning. Through the
cooperative agreement,
Ocean Spray has generated material profitable returns for its
grower-owners
during the past several years.
Operating Challenges: Concentrate Imbalance & High Sugar Content
Fitch believes Ocean Spray will continue leveraging innovation
efforts into new
products and categories to stem ongoing competitive intrusions.
This growth
should also help mitigate operating challenges from cranberry
concentrate
supply-demand imbalances caused by recent cranberry supply
increases. This is
critical for Ocean Spray to absorb the excess concentrate supply
to generate
healthy long-term returns for its member-growers.
One recent innovation is PACT cranberry extract water, which
targets consumers
seeking healthier beverages that are fresh, natural and aligned
closely to
current health and wellness trends. Fitch believes consumer
adoption of these
types of brands could take longer to materialize due to the more
complex health
benefit message. Therefore, investment behind these brands is
key to generating
consumer interest. Fitch also expects Ocean Spray to make modest
investments in
minority interests or M&A of smaller beverage companies to
increase its
opportunity to leverage alternative uses for cranberries.
Fitch anticipates that Ocean Spray will also address public
concerns over high
sugar content in its products through public relations campaigns
and adaptation
of their product portfolio. Over the past several years, the
company has been
successful at reducing sugar content within its beverages, and
current
innovation is largely focused on low/no sugar brand extensions.
Ratings Constrained by Financial Flexibility
Ocean Spray's financial flexibility is a factor that constrains
its ratings.
Like other cooperatives, Ocean Spray pays out a high percentage
of its patron
earnings through cash payments to its grower-owners leaving the
company
significantly more reliant on external sources of liquidity
particularly in
times of high investment periods. In addition, the high member
cash payments can
hinder the company's ability to deleverage following increases
in debt. As such,
Ocean Spray's narrow product focus and high cash patronage
payments are major
elements in limiting the IDR to the 'BBB' category. Fitch
believes Ocean Spray
needs to demonstrate a track record for reducing debt and
increasing the level
of growers' equity to ensure appropriate flexibility to support
upward rating
movement. Ocean Spray has demonstrated progress in these areas
to improve its
financial profile.
Earlier in 2016, Ocean Spray management and the board of
directors extended the
allocated retained equity holding period for its growers from
six years to eight
years, which is a key step toward increasing grower equity over
the longer-term
to the mid 30% range. When combined with increases in the equity
quota levels
given the larger cranberry harvests and the decline in capital
spending, Fitch
expects Ocean Spray will generate excess cash flows that will be
used for debt
reduction. Grower equity as a percentage of total capitalization
had weakened to
approximately 24% in fiscal 2014 following increased borrowings
from higher
capital investments and increases in working capital from
elevated crop
inventories. Fitch expects grower equity as percentage of total
capitalization
will approach the upper 20% range for fiscal year 2016.
Leverage Expected to Decrease over Rating Horizon
Estimated leverage (adjusted for cranberry COGS) for the LTM
ended May 28, 2016
was 2.3x down from 2.8x at the end of fiscal 2015. Fitch expects
Ocean Spray's
leverage will end fiscal 2016 in the mid 2x range with
expectations that
leverage will continue to trend downwards over Fitch's forecast
horizon. The
extension of the equity period results in a lower cash payment
to members
providing additional cash flow to pay down Ocean Spray's
revolver borrowings.
Ocean Spray's upcoming maturities during fiscal 2016 and fiscal
2017 should be
relatively modest following the refinancing of term notes due in
fiscal 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--In fiscal 2016, Fitch expects Ocean Spray will increase
revenue in the low
single digits;
--Cranberry COGS adjustment in the mid-single digit of revenue
for imputed cost
of cranberries;
--EBITDA margins (without cranberry COGS adjustment) in the low
20% range for
fiscal 2016 and 2017;
--In fiscal 2016 and beyond, Ocean Spray is expected to derive
cash flow
benefits from adjusting grow-owner payment schedules to better
align grower
advances to pool earnings;
--Leverage (total debt-to-adjusted operating EBITDA) will
decrease to
approximately 2.6x at the end of fiscal 2016 and continue to
trend down in
fiscal 2017 and beyond.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Increase in grower equity approaching the 30% range of total
capitalization;
--Total debt-to-adjusted operating EBITDA sustained below the
3.0x range due to
operating income growth and/or debt reduction;
--Demonstrated ability to generate discretionary cash flow to
reduce debt;
--Expectations for stable revenue trends with low single-digit
revenue growth
driven by innovation;
--Per barrel patronage rates reflecting healthy operating
conditions for Ocean
Spray and its member-owners;
--EBITDA margins (absent COGS adjustments) sustained at least in
the low 20%
range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-adjusted operating EBITDA sustained above mid 3x
range due to
materially lower than expected operating income, or
unanticipated debt-financed
acquisitions;
--Negative cash deficit over multiyear period driven by higher
capital
investment and working capital requirements funded by debt;
--Revenue weaker than expectations;
--EBITDA margins (absent COGS adjustments) sustained below 20%;
--Grower equity as a percent of total capitalization declines to
the lower 20%
range;
--Lack of appropriate level of external liquidity with
sufficient covenant
capacity in the event of a material revolver draw-down.
--Persistent industry oversupply that causes per barrel
patronage rates to fall
significantly into the $20 per barrel range or less for a
sustained period of
time.
LIQUIDITY
Ocean Spray's liquidity is supported by its good cash flow
generation and
subordinated grower payments. Fitch believes the subordinated
nature of Ocean
Spray's patronage payments to any loan agreements or preferred
stock
distribution provides additional protection and credit enhancing
restrictions in
the unlikely event of an unforeseen drop in profitability and
cash flow. The
board of directors for Ocean Spray must approve each patronage
payment allowing
the payment to be withheld or adjusted for business needs.
Ocean Spray has an $820 million credit agreement including a
$300 million
revolving commitment with a $100 million accordion that matures
in 2020. Fitch
believes Ocean Spray maintains an appropriate level of external
liquidity with
sufficient covenant cushion for debt to consolidated
capitalization and
consolidated shareholders' equity. This also provides Ocean
Spray with
sufficient cushion if capital market access becomes limited.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Ocean Spray's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$150 million 6.25% series A preferred stock at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch gives Ocean Spray's subordinated debt and preferred
stock each 50%
equity treatment based on methodology outlined in Fitch's hybrid
debt criteria
report. Key attributes for both instruments include the ability
to defer coupon
payments for up to five years. Other factors that support 50%
equity treatment
include the cumulative nature of the preferred stock dividend
and for the
subordinated debt, no cross default or cross acceleration
triggers are present
in the event of default on Ocean Spray's senior debt.
--Cranberry COGS adjustment in the mid-single digit of revenue
for imputed cost
of cranberries to determine an adjusted leverage.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
