(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term Local
Currency (LTLC) IDR at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The issue
ratings on
Norway's Long-Term senior unsecured Local Currency bonds have
also been affirmed
at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency (STFC) IDR has been
affirmed at 'F1+'.
A new Short-Term Local Currency (STLC) IDR of 'F1+' has been
assigned.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Norway is 7 October 2016, but Fitch believes that a
portfolio review
is now warranted based on recent changes to our criteria.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review, and focused on three
areas, namely the
assignment of STLC IDRs, the review of existing STFC IDRs and
the review of the
notching relationship between existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term
Foreign Currency
(LTFC) IDRs. The committee approved a variation to criteria on
the basis that
the review applied all relevant sections of our criteria related
to the above
rating types but did not apply the sections of the criteria
related to LTFC
IDRs, as the latter were not included in the scope of this
review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Norway's LTLC IDR at 'AAA' reflects the
following key rating
driver:-
- As Norway's LTFC IDR is 'AAA', there is no capacity for upward
notching of the
LTLC IDR.
The affirmation of Norway's STFC IDR at 'F1+' reflects the
following key rating
driver:-
- In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign
Rating Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Norway's STFC IDR is derived
from the
mapping of its LTFC IDR of 'AAA'.
The assignment of Norway's STLC IDR of 'F1+' reflects the
following key rating
driver and its weight:-
HIGH
The assignment of the STLC is consistent with Fitch's approach
to assigning ST
ratings by using its LT/ST Rating Correspondence table to map
the STLC IDR from
the LTLC rating scale. According to Fitch's Rating Definitions,
the Fitch Rating
Correspondence Table is "a guide only and variations from this
correspondence
will occur". However, variations to this approach are rare in
the case of
sovereign ratings.
Norway's STLC is derived from the mapping to its LTLC IDR of
'AAA'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factor that could lead to a change in the LTLC IDR is
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR
The main factors that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR or
the STLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR (for the STFC IDR)
- A change in the LTLC IDR (for the STLC IDR)
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated
15 April 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR.
Consistent with the
criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR
and associated
rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action
Commentary dated 15 April
2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with
the criteria
variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR and
associated assumptions
was not included as part of this review.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Norway - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009342
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.