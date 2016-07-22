(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency IDRs at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue
ratings on
Armenia's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'B'. Fitch has assigned a new Short-Term Local
Currency (STLC)
IDR rating of 'B'.
Assignment of STLC IDR
In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, and as part of a broader portfolio
review, the
assignment of a STLC IDR of 'B' to Armenia is consistent with
Fitch's approach
to assigning ST ratings by using its Long-Term/Short-Term Rating
Correspondence
table to map the STLC IDR from the LTLC rating scale. According
to Fitch's
Rating Definitions, the Fitch Rating Correspondence Table is "a
guide only and
variations from this correspondence will occur". However,
variations to this
approach are rare in the case of sovereign ratings.
Armenia's STLC IDR is derived from the mapping to its LTLC IDR
of 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating is supported by Armenia's favourable business
climate,
relatively high per capita income level, IMF Extended
Arrangement programme, and
the extended maturity profile and low interest burden of public
debt.
Conversely, the ratings are weighed down by high net external
debt, the large
share of public debt denominated in foreign currency, a highly
dollarised
banking sector and tensions in relations with some neighbouring
countries.
Armenia's economy continues to grow at a healthy rate, and Fitch
expects this to
remain the case during the forecast period, despite the
continued negative
external shock from Russia and the wider CIS region. The economy
has faced
significant external headwinds since late 2014, as the plunge in
oil prices saw
major contractions in the economies of energy exporters across
the CIS.
Nevertheless, in 2015 the Armenian economy grew by 3%, with a
strong net export
adjustment outweighing weakness in domestic demand. Although
remittance inflows
plunged and export demand fell, a depreciation of the dram,
diversification of
export destinations and increased export capacity in the mining
sector helped
offset this.
2016 started strongly, with the economy growing by 4.4% year on
year in 1Q16.
Industry, agriculture and some service sectors made the biggest
positive
contributions, pointing to the continued importance of the
external sector.
Growth in exports to countries outside the region, notably Iraq
and China (8.8%
and 11.1% of exports, respectively, in 2015), was particularly
strong. Fitch
expects the economy to grow by 3.5% in 2016, up from 2.0% at the
time of our
last review, although still below the 'B' median of 4.2%
(five-year average).
Growth is expected to average 3.6% in 2017-18, as the Russian
economy returns to
positive growth and demand in the immediate region picks up more
broadly.
The current account deficit narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in 2015 ('B'
median: 7%),
compared with 7.3% in 2014, thanks to significant import
compression. In US
dollar terms, merchandise imports fell by 26% year on year in
2015, compared
with a much more moderate 4.2% fall in exports. The relative
resilience of
exports was supported by some export diversification.
Despite the sharp narrowing of the current account deficit, net
external debt
rose to 46.8% of GDP at end-2015, from 40.7% of GDP a year
earlier (and well
above the 'B' median of 18.6%), largely thanks to revaluation
effects. Fitch
expects the current account deficit to average 2.3% of GDP in
2016-18, owing to
strong export performance and relatively subdued import growth.
This will help
net external debt to fall to 40.7% of GDP by 2018. International
reserves
(including gold) reached USD1.8bn at end-2015, equivalent to 4.2
months of
current external payments (CXP), above the 'B' median of 3.6
months. Fitch
expects reserves to remain at around 4.6 months of CXP in
2016-18.
Fiscal dynamics deteriorated in 2015, as weakness in the
tax-rich domestic
economy weighed on revenue and expenditure continued to grow
strongly. The
fiscal deficit reached 4.8% of GDP, compared with an original
target of 2.3%,
and above the 'B' median of 4.3%. The deterioration continued at
the beginning
of 2016, with the deficit widening on the central government
measure widening to
AMD64.4bn, compared with AMD40.3bn in the same period in 2015.
Fitch now expects
a general government shortfall equivalent to 4.5% of GDP this
year, well above
the original 3.5% target. Beyond that the deficit is expected to
narrow, to 2.8%
of GDP by 2018, as tax-rich domestic demand growth recovers.
Fitch expects the
general government debt/GDP ratio to reach 52.4% of GDP in 2016,
from 48.7% in
2015 ('B' median: 51.8%).
Tensions with neighbouring Azerbaijan continue to weigh on the
rating, and the
security environment in the region has deteriorated since our
last review. In
April, armed conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
reached its
most serious level since the 1994 ceasefire, and dozens of
soldiers were killed
on both sides. A truce was called on 3 April, but tensions
remain high. Although
a permanent solution to the conflict appears some way off, the
continued active
involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by Russia, France
and the US,
indicates that a prolonged outbreak of fighting is unlikely.
Fitch's base case
is that the conflict will remain frozen during the forecast
period. Armenia's
border with Turkey has been closed since 1993, depriving Armenia
of a major
potential trade partner. Fitch does not expect a normalisation
of relations
between the countries during the forecast period.
In the context of a sharp fall in the dram at the end of 2014,
and with
dollarisation of loans at above 65%, the situation in the
banking sector remains
manageable. Asset quality has deteriorated, with the
non-performing loan ratio
reaching 10% at end-May. Profitability remains under pressure,
but should
improve gradually during the forecast period as the situation in
the domestic
economy improves. Banks keep open currency positions within the
10% of capital
limit set by the central bank, which minimises direct market
risks from the high
level of dollarisation.
High reserve requirements for FX liabilities introduced in
December 2014 have
helped keep the level of liquid assets well above 100% of
short-term
liabilities. Banks' external liabilities are high (foreign
funding makes up over
30% of total liabilities, the highest in the CIS and Georgia),
but risks are
mitigated by the fact that 75% is long term, and most is raised
from IFIs and
foreign shareholders. Sector capitalisation is adequate, with a
capital ratio of
17.2% at end-May and Fitch expects it to improve further as a
result of new
minimum capital requirements.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Armenia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating
committee did not adjust
the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LTFC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A sustained improvement in external economic conditions and
Armenia's
continued resilience to them.
- A firm downward path in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
- A sustained improvement in the external balance sheet.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Severe adverse spill-over from worsening economic conditions
in Russia or
lower commodity prices.
- A marked drop in foreign exchange reserves.
- Fiscal slippage leading to a significant rise in the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Armenia will continue to experience broad
social and
political stability and there will be no prolonged escalation in
the conflict
with Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh to a level that would
affect
economist and financial stability.
Fitch assumes that the Russian economy will contract by 0.7% in
2016, before
growing by 1.3% in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Grieveson
Director
+44 20 3530 1811
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Armenia - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009368
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.