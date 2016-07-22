(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded one tranche
from Vela
Mortgages S.r.l. - Series 1 (VM1) and one from Vela Mortgages
S.r.l. - Series 2
(VM2) and affirmed all others, as follows:
VM1:
Class A (ISIN IT0004364185): affirmed at 'AA+sf', Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN IT0004364193): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN IT0004364201): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB?';
Outlook Stable
VM2:
Class A (ISIN IT0004550429): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN IT0004550593): upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN IT0004550452): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
VM1 and VM2 are two Italian RMBS transactions originated by
Banca Nazionale del
Lavoro S.p.A., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Credit Support
Credit enhancement (CE) has increased over the past 12 months as
a result of
portfolio redemptions. The annualised principal payment rate has
averaged about
24% for VM1 and 34% for VM2. CE for the most senior tranches in
the Vela series
ranges from 24.6% (VM1) and 33.4% (VM2).
Stable Performance
The asset performance in the Vela series has remained broadly
stable over the
past 12 months. Late-stage arrears are 1.6% for both
transactions, almost
unchanged from 1.2% (VM2) and 1.5% (VM1) a year ago. The volume
of defaults
(loans with six unpaid instalments) is reported at 4.7% for VM2
from 4.6% a year
ago and 6.7% for VM1 from 6.3%.
Although the cash reserve of VM1 is not at its target amount
(73% of its target
level), its balance has remained broadly stable over the past
year and accounts
for about 6% of the notes balance.
Fitch believes that asset performance in the Vela series will
remain stable.
This, coupled with increasing credit support, contributed to the
upgrades of
VM1's class C notes and VM2's class B notes.
Capped Recovery Rate
Fitch has capped the recovery rate at 100% of the defaulted
balance for both
transactions despite the relatively low average loan to value
ratio of the
remaining portfolios to account for the lengthy recovery timing
in Italy. The
stress had no impact on the ratings.
Commingling Risk Mitigated
According to the transactions' legal documentation (amended for
VM2 in 2013, see
Fitch's press release dated 19 August 2014), should the servicer
be downgraded
below 'F1' (VM1) or 'A-'/'F1' (VM2), the bank will have to fund
a commingling
reserve in an amount to be determined according to the legal
documents. As a
result, Fitch has not sized for commingling risk in its
analysis.
Account Bank Constraining VM2's Class C Rating
The rating of VM2's class C notes is capped at 'Asf', the
minimum rating of the
issuer's account bank according to the transaction legal
documentation, because
the only source of CE for this tranche is the cash reserve,
which is held at the
account bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Italy's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (BBB+/Stable)
and the rating
cap for Italian structured finance transactions, currently
'AA+sf', could
trigger rating changes on the notes rated at this rating level.
Deterioration in asset performance beyond Fitch's standard
assumptions would
also trigger negative rating actions.
An abrupt increase in reference interest rates beyond Fitch's
stresses would
jeopardise the affordability of borrowers with fixed
instalment/variable
maturity loans that feature embedded bullet risk at the maximum
extended
maturity. This could also result in negative rating actions.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pools ahead of the transactions' initial
closing. The
subsequent performance of the transactions over the years is
consistent with the
agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch
is therefore
satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its
initial rating
analysis was adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by the European Data Warehouse at
beginning of April
2016.
-Transaction reporting provided by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro
(BNL) at beginning
of April 2016.
MODELS
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Sophia Kwon
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Ilaria Farina
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 242
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
