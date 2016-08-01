(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB',
and Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed ITAS's subordinated notes at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ITAS's small but improving market
position in the
Italian insurance market, strong capitalisation, improved
non-life underwriting
result and life premium growth in 2015, as well as the insurer's
large
concentration risk in Italian sovereign (BBB+/Stable) debt.
ITAS finalised in 2015 the acquisition of the Italian subsidiary
of Royal & Sun
Alliance (RSA, IFS: A/Stable). The transaction, which took
effect on 1 January
2016, increased ITAS's geographic diversification in the
north-west of Italy,
given that the current business is concentrated in the north
east. It has also
strengthened ITAS's franchise and reduced the cost base as a
percentage of
premiums.
The quality of ITAS's assets continues to be negatively affected
by the large
exposure to Italian sovereign debt, which amounted to EUR1.6bn
at end-2015 or 4x
total shareholder's equity.
ITAS reported a regulatory Solvency I ratio of 181% at end-2015
(end-2014:
191%). Its Solvency II ratio, calculated using the standard
formula, was at 195%
at end-2015 and underpinned the insurer's strong capitalisation.
However, given
the large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, ITAS could face a
significant
increase in capital charges if European authorities remove the
zero
risk-weighting for European sovereigns.
ITAS's financial leverage ratio increased to 15% at end-2015,
following the
issue of EUR60m subordinated notes to help fund the RSA
purchase. Prior to this
issue, leverage for the group's insurance operations was
negligible, as ITAS had
not used external financing to fund its activities. The leverage
ratio is still
low and supportive of the rating.
ITAS's underwriting profitability improved, as the combined
ratio decreased to
97% at end-2015 from 99% at end-2014. Fitch expects ITAS to
maintain healthy
non-life underwriting profitability, despite a competitive
environment, through
selective new business acquisition. Life premium growth also
contributed to
ITAS's overall profitability in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy by two or more notches could lead to a
downgrade of ITAS's
rating. Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating is upgraded,
ITAS's rating could
also be upgraded if net profitability and strong capital ratios
are maintained.
An upgrade could result from greater scale and diversification
through
profitable growth or the successful integration of RSA, while
maintaining a
combined ratio below 100% and robust capital metrics.
Materialisation of
execution risk associated with the RSA acquisition, or a
combined ratio
increasing to above 103% could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009800
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.