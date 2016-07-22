(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) Capital One Financial Corporation's
(COF) second
quarter 2016 (2Q16) earnings were down 7% sequentially due to
higher
provisioning in the company's domestic credit card portfolio and
higher
operating costs, according to Fitch Ratings.
COF's overall return on average assets (ROAA) was a still good
1.13% in 2Q16
relative to 1.23% in the sequential quarter and 1.11% in the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch notes that the 2Q16 ROAA still compares favorably to many
regional bank
peers during the quarter. However, the company's annualized
return on average
equity (ROE) during 2Q16 was 7.64%, which continues to be below
Fitch's
estimated cost of equity range for COF of between 10% to 12%.
Provision expense was the main driver of COF's earnings
performance this quarter
at $1.59 billion mainly due to an 18% sequential increase in the
provision for
credit cards. This was driven by COF's ongoing loan growth in
this segment as
well as higher anticipated net charge-offs (NCOs) in 2017.
Higher provisions
related to COF's taxi medallion portfolio (discussed below) also
modestly
contributed to the increase.
Credit card loans grew 5% from the sequential quarter and 11%
from the year-ago
quarter. NCO rates in card loans were 4.02% in 2Q16, and
management expects
this to increase into the low-4s in 2017. Additionally, COF
also increased its
auto loan allowance by $58 million due to higher subprime
originations and an
expected decline in used car prices from currently high levels.
COF also built an additional $60 million of reserves in its taxi
medallion
financing business. This business is small for COF at $854
million of loans, but
nonperforming loans rose to 38% from 30% during the quarter.
Pressure from ride
hailing applications, particularly in the Chicago market, have
impacted
collateral values in this business by about 60%.
Within the energy portfolio, loans decreased by 7% due to lower
borrowing bases
from the spring redeterminations. Provisions were minimal after
the reserve
build last quarter and the total allowance for energy related
loans now stands
at 8.87% of funded exposure. This level increased moderately
during the quarter
due to the decrease in loans and is roughly in line with peers.
Non-performing
and criticized loans in the portfolio decreased moderately but
remain elevated.
To put COF's energy exposure in context, total oil and gas loans
ended the
quarter at $3 billion, at only 1.3% of total company loans and
6.2% of total
equity. COF's unfunded energy exposure decreased slightly to
$2.7 billion due
to the reductions in borrowing bases noted above.
Despite some signs of pressure across COF's various lending
businesses, Fitch
continues to believe this is manageable for the company within
the context of
its solid earnings profile.
Total revenue for COF excluding provisions was up 1% relative to
the sequential
quarter and up 12% relative to the year-ago quarter. This was
due to higher net
interest income (NII) given higher loan balances due in part to
the closing of
the GE Healthcare transaction as well as continued growth in
credit card loans.
The net interest margin (NIM) ticked down 2 basis points
relative to the
sequential quarter to 6.73% at the end of 1Q16 due to high
deposit costs and
weaker securities yields. Relative to the year-ago quarter it is
up 17 basis
points due to the growth in the high-yielding credit card loan
portfolio.
Non-interest income was flat relative to the sequential quarter
but up 2%
relative to the year-ago quarter largely driven by higher
interchange net
revenue. This follows trends also seen at competitors due to
higher purchase
volumes and due to COF's QuickSilver and Venture cards
continuing to gain
traction.
Non-interest expenses continue to be comparatively well
controlled, though COF
had a small uptick in growth expenses relative to the sequential
quarter. The
company's efficiency ratio remained strong at 52.7% as of the
end of 2Q16.
COF's loan-to-deposit ratio was 106% which is modestly higher
than the
sequential quarter, and remains somewhat higher than most other
regional bank
peers. Fitch continues to view COF's funding profile favorably
in the context of
the shift over the past several years towards core deposit
funding rather than
wholesale borrowings.
Additionally, the company's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio as of
the end of 2Q16 was 10.9% under the standardized approach. The
estimated CET1
ratio under the advanced approach remains above 8% and COF
announced it no
longer believes this approach will be the long-term capital
constraint for the
company. Fitch believes this level of capital continues to be
adequate for COF's
rating category.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Bain Rumhor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
