RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
following ratings to Brazil's Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento
do Extremo Sul
(BRDE):
--Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB',
Outlook Negative;
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'BB', Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'B';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--Long-Term National Rating 'AA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating '3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRDE's ratings reflect its importance and strategic role as a
Development Bank
in the southern region of Brazil. BRDE is highly integrated and
operates in line
with the economic policies of its controlling States: Parana
(EPR), Santa
Catarina (ESC), and Rio Grande do Sul (ERS). The bank works
mainly as a
private-sector financing bank, always with a focus on sectors of
economic and
social development of the region. Fitch does not assign a
Viability Rating to
BRDE, as the agency believes it is not possible to form a truly
stand-alone
opinion on its creditworthiness, given its role as a regional
development bank.
Fitch has public ratings for EPR ('BB'/ Outlook Negative
/'AA(bra)'/ Outlook
Stable) and ESC ('BB', Outlook Negative/ /'AA(bra)'/ Outlook
Stable), as well as
an internal opinion on the creditworthiness of ERS. All these
strongly influence
BRDE's ratings. Fitch believes that the probability of BRDE
receiving
shareholder's support is not constrained by the relatively
weaker financial
profile of ERS. This is demonstrated by the capital injections
received from ESC
and EPR over the last two years and ERS's large capital reserves
in the bank.
Also, the fact that the bank does not distribute dividends and
reinvests all of
its profits, as per its bylaws, reinforces our view that a
capital withdrawal
would be very unlikely.
Therefore, BRDE's ratings are equalized with the ratings of EPR
and ESC, the
states that account for two thirds of the bank's capital and a
slightly larger
portion of its total loans. The bank is relatively small because
of the
financial flexibility of its controlling states, which reduces
the cost of
potential support and increases their willingness to support the
bank. BRDE's
IDR follows the Negative Outlook of EPR and ESC.
As a regional development Bank, BRDE's operations mainly cover
the territory of
its controlling states and bordering states. BRDE is one of the
main onlenders
of Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social's
(BNDES) disbursements
in the southern region. The bank also operates with official
funds from
Financiadora de Estudos e Projeto (Finep), Fundo Constitucional
do Centro-Oeste
(FCO) and Caixa Economica Federal. BRDE plans to diversify its
funding through
loan lines with international development institutions.
Fitch believes that, in the same manner as other public banks,
BRDE's strategies
and goals can be influenced by the different economical
environments and
political guidelines of their controlling states, in addition to
possible
disagreements among those. On the other hand, the fact that BRDE
has three
controlling shareholders also minimizes potential impacts, since
its operations
and decisions are verified by those three state governments.
In 2015 and first quarter 2015 (1Q16), BRDE's asset quality
indicators have
remained stable, comparing favorably to peers with similar
profiles. As of March
2016, the bank's impaired loans (those classified in the central
bank's D-H
range) were 4.2% (3.5% in 2015, 4.0% in 2014 and 3.7% in 2013).
Credit
concentration was moderate, with the 20 largest clients
representing 24% of the
total credit in December 2015.
BRDE has a history of adequate capitalization ratios. The bank
received new
capital injections of BRL400 million in 2014, which contributed
to improving its
metrics. Due to its development profile, the interest rates
charged by BRDE on
its credit operations are below other financial institutions.
Despite that, the
bank has been maintaining good profitability ratios (ROAA 1.4%
over the past
three years), above that of their peers.
BRDE was created in 1961, following an agreement between the
bank and governors
of ERS, EPR and ESC to create a council - Codesul (Conselho de
Desenvolvimento e
Integracao do Sul) - to promote the integration and the
development of the
country's southern region, for which purpose BRDE has been used
as a financial
instrument ever since. In 1Q16, BRDE reported BRL15.2 billion of
assets, BRL 2.4
billion of equity, and BRL 59.9 million of net income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Support: BRDE's ratings may be downgraded if Fitch
observes changes
in control of the bank, or dividend pay-out policies, or upon
potential changes
in the capacity or willingness of its controlling states (mainly
ESC and EPR) to
provide support to BRDE, if necessary. Upside rating momentum
would only arise
from positive rating actions in its controlling shareholders.
Contacts:
Primary analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55-21-4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Room 401 B - Downtown
Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Secondary analyst
Raphael Nascimento
Senior analyst
+55-11-3957-3664
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or at
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
