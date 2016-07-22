(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB'
ratings to the EUR4
billion and CHF1 billion of new bonds issued by finance
subsidiaries of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; 'BBB'/Stable). Teva
previously
issued $15 billion of USD-denominated bonds on July 18, 2016.
The approximately $20 billion of proceeds from the bond
issuances, together with
up to $5 billion of expected draws on committed term loan
facilities, is
expected to be used to fund the pending acquisition of the
generic
pharmaceuticals business (Actavis Gx) of Allergan plc (NYSE:
AGN;
'BBB-'/Stable).
A full list of ratings, which apply to approximately $30 billion
of outstanding
debt pro forma for recent bond issuances, follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Global Scale, Well-Diversified: With its acquisition of Actavis
Gx, Teva
solidifies its position as the world's largest generic
pharmaceutical company
and a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceuticals by volume.
Such scale,
combined with good product and geographic diversification
(ex-Copaxone),
provides the firm with strong positions in most relevant
pharmaceutical markets
vis-a-vis consolidated pharmaceutical product purchasers and
growth
opportunities in emerging markets.
Elevated Leverage, Continuing M&A: Elevated debt leverage may
linger somewhat
following the Actavis Gx acquisition, as Teva has articulated
that it intends to
pursue M&A transactions in the medium term. But compliance with
its credit
agreement covenants will require moderation of net debt/EBITDA
to below 3.5x
within roughly two years of the deal close.
Copaxone Risk Remains, but Mitigated: Teva has successfully
maintained
Copaxone's market share despite the launch of a generic
alternative to the 20mg
version in June 2015. However, U.S. sales remain at risk pending
the outcome of
a challenge to the patents protecting Copaxone 40mg.
Improving Fundamentals, Patent Losses: Teva's restructuring
program is on track
and driving margin and cash flow improvements. The firm's
renewed commitment to
its generics business and narrowed focus on CNS/pain and
respiratory should also
contribute to improving operations. Improvements may be somewhat
offset,
however, by the loss of market exclusivity for a number of key
branded products
over the ratings horizon.
Favorable Industry Dynamics: Fitch expects aging populations in
developed
markets and increasing access to healthcare in emerging markets
will support
solid base business growth for Teva and its generic pharma
peers. Increasing
generic penetration in key markets like Japan and certain
European nations will
provide a key growth platform for the foreseeable future.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch makes the following key assumptions in its rating case
forecast for Teva:
--Relatively flat revenue growth at Teva standalone, before
divestitures, with
approximately five months' contribution from Actavis Gx;
--Further operating efficiency gains and the addition of Actavis
Gx supports
margin improvement post-2016, offset by integration costs and
declining branded
revenues in 2016-2018;
--Repayment of all debt maturing in 2016 - 2017 and repayment of
new term loans
according to contractual amortization/maturities, leading to
gross debt/EBITDA
trending to below 3.5x during 2018;
--FCF of $4 billion to $5 billion, depending on working capital
(excludes
divestiture proceeds);
--Capital deployment in excess of required debt repayment
weighted toward active
business development, particularly in specialty and biosimilars,
with a modestly
growing common dividend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Teva's 'BBB' ratings consider run-rate gross debt/EBITDA around
3.2x. Teva's
unmatched scale as the world's largest and most diversified
global manufacturer
of generic pharmaceuticals, with solid and growing cash
generation, allows the
firm to carry incrementally higher debt leverage. Fitch usually
views 3x as an
appropriate debt/EBITDA for 'BBB'-rated U.S. healthcare firms
with similar
margin and cash flow profiles.
Expectation for gross debt/EBITDA sustained at or above 3.5x
could lead to a
downgrade to 'BBB-'. The expectation of an aggressive capital
deployment
strategy in 2016 - 2017 or meaningful generic competition to
Copaxone that poses
a threat greater than currently anticipated in Fitch's ratings
case could drive
downward rating actions. Notably, Teva's credit agreements
contain a maximum net
debt leverage covenant of 3.5x.
Fitch does not expect positive ratings momentum over the
forecast period, as the
firm is expected to prioritize the use of discretionary cash
flows for business
development, rather than additional debt repayment. However,
gross debt/EBITDA
sustained around 2.5x or below, with improved cash generation
and positive
pipeline momentum that offsets potential Copaxone losses, could
support a return
to 'BBB+'.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands IV B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates Teva and its subsidiaries as follows:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank facilities 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company LLC
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II LLC
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, LLC
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance V, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
All bonds issued by Teva subsidiaries are unconditionally
guaranteed by the
parent company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
