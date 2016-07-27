(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global growth
forecast revisions
since May have been modest but this belies a significant
deterioration in the
balance of global macro risks post-Brexit. This will mean
central banks remain
cautious and monetary policy normalisation is even further away,
says Fitch in
its latest bi-monthly Global Economic Outlook report.
"The political debate in the UK over Brexit highlighted concerns
with the impact
of globalisation and immigration which are present not just in
Europe, but in
other major economies around the world," says Brian Coulton,
Chief Economist at
Fitch. "The risk of political events disrupting market
confidence has increased.
A rise in trade protectionism in the context of faltering growth
would be
damaging for the global economy. Threats to European integration
could impinge
on eurozone growth prospects over the medium term."
Brexit is likely to amplify the divergence in global monetary
policy that
sparked the US dollar's rally in mid-2014, with central banks
now focussed on
preventing a widespread tightening in credit conditions.
"Fitch expects the Fed to raise rates only once in 2016 and
twice in 2017
compared with our previous forecast in May for two rates hikes
in 2016 and three
in 2017. In the eurozone, the ECB is increasingly likely to
extend its asset
purchase programme beyond March 2017 but may need to revisit the
programme's
eligibility criteria in order to do so. Both the Bank of England
and Bank of
Japan will likely cut rates soon," added Coulton.
While Brexit sent shockwaves through financial markets it is
unlikely to spark a
global recession as direct trade linkages from the UK to the
rest of the world
are small. Overall, world growth based on the 'Fitch 20' group
of countries we
use as a proxy for global growth is 0.1% weaker than forecast in
May in both
2017 and 2018. With advanced economy growth now expected to
remain steady at
just over 1.5% over the next two years, world growth is no
longer expected to
return to 3% by 2018.
UK growth will be sharply affected by elevated Brexit
uncertainty on investment
and hiring, although our latest forecasts do not foresee an
outright recession.
UK GDP growth is expected to fall to 0.9% in 2017, a downward
revision of 1.1%
compared with the previous forecast. Eurozone GDP growth in
2017 has been
reduced to 1.4% from 1.6%, with a similar adjustment made to
2018.
Economic developments outside of Europe point to a steady,
rather than
deteriorating, growth picture. US growth forecasts for 2017 and
2018 have been
shaved by 0.1%, reflecting weaker eurozone growth and a slightly
stronger
dollar. Japanese growth has been revised up in 2017 as the
previously planned
consumption tax hike has been delayed, but the recent
strengthening of the yen
has capped this upward revision at just 0.1%.
In stark contrast to recent forecast changes, the outlook for
emerging market
growth is looking slightly better. Growth in China has been
revised up to 6.5%
in 2016 following better-than-expected data, while both Russia
and Brazil are
now expected to see shallower recessions in 2016. The
stabilisation of global
commodity prices is easing pressure on commodity producers.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
