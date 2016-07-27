(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of seven insurance companies in
Asia by one
notch. The Outlook on these ratings is Stable.
The seven Asian insurers are:
- Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB)
- Etiqa Takaful Berhad (ETB)
- Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd (EIPL)
- Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad (Malaysian Re)
- Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL)
- Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited (Thai Life)
- Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thai Re)
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Malaysia to 'A-' from 'A' and
that of Thailand to
'BBB+' from 'A-' (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1009379">Fitch
Applies Criteria
Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings and <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1009380 ">Fitch
Reviews Thailand's
Ratings, Applies Criteria Changes, dated 22 July 2016). The
ratings of these
insurers are capped at their respective sovereign's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR.
In Fitch's view, only very strong insurance groups can be rated
above the
sovereign if they are judged to be sufficiently strong to
withstand a sovereign
crisis. In certain cases, Fitch would allow insurers that hold
high levels of
government debt (that is, more than 20% of their invested
assets) to be rated
above the sovereign rating if they have very good credit quality
and sizeable
international business diversification.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the insurers currently rated at the same level as their
sovereigns'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDRs, an upgrade of any of the insurers
is unlikely in
the near future.
Conversely, if the sovereign ratings were lowered, the ratings
on the insurers
are also likely to be lowered.
See previously released commentary on the various insurance
companies at
www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings
sensitivities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions on the seven Asian insurers included in this
review are as
follows:
Etiqa Insurance Berhad
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Etiqa Takaful Berhad
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited
- IFS Rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Thomas Ng
Associate Director (EIB, ETB, EIPL and Malaysian Re)
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Wan Siew Wai (MTL, Thai Life and Thai Re)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (in
which KBANK
holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch
Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (in
which KBANK holds
a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd. Thai Life
Insurance Public Company Limited has a 10% equity stake in Fitch
Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd. No shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings
Limited, is involved in
the day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews
undertaken by Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Ltd.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009520
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
